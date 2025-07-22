Broncos News: JK Dobbins’ Injury Woes Open Door for 21YO RB

After last season’s underwhelming performance, the Denver Broncos have made an impressive upgrade to their offense. One of the pieces in the puzzle is J.K. Dobbins. The former Baltimore Ravens running back signed a one-year deal valued at $5.25 million with the Denver Broncos, as per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Speaking of his run with the Ravens in 2020, he racked up 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie. Playing under Jim Harbaugh for the Chargers, he had 905 yards and nine touchdowns. Dobbins seems like the perfect pick for the Broncos, until one glaring issue surfaces.

It’s his history with injuries. This has been troubling him since his run with the Ravens. Back in 2021, he reportedly tore both his ACL and LCL, along with his meniscus and hamstring, during a game and missed the rest of the season. He suffered a knee injury again in 2022. He even had to undergo another surgery and missed six games in the process. His latest injury was back in 2023, when he sustained a leg injury and tore his Achilles in a Week 1 game against the Houston Texans. That also saw him miss the rest of the season.

Now, if that were to happen again when he begins playing for the Broncos, who will take up his spot and save the team? It seems Sayre Bedinger might have an answer to this concern. In his latest podcast episode, Bedinger suggested that 21-year-old Audric Estimé could solve the problem for the Broncos.

“There’s something behind the scenes that they see with Estimé’s that they just really don’t like. It feels like he’s the one guy who offers that sort of power back to the roster, right? Other than J.K. Dobbins, who creates yards after contact. He was very good last year in terms of breaking tackles. If J.K. Dobbins suffers an injury, and history tells us that’s kind of an issue of his, right?” he said.

His suggestion arrives just around the right time. Earlier, there were rumors that the Broncos may have plans to send Estimé away. Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan reporter Andrew Mason believes that the Broncos’ # 32, who is in his second NFL season, might not make the final roster for the Denver Broncos. He believes Estimé is the most likely among the team’s running backs to be cut or released during roster reductions. Well, Bedinger’s opinion suggests the opposite. In any case, it will be just the right opportunity for the 21-year-old star.

Across his three appearances in 2024 for the Broncos, he had 310 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries, along with catching five passes for 27 receiving yards. But amid these concerns, a Denver insider seems to have placed strong faith in Dobbins.

Denver Insider places massive faith in J.K. Dobbins.

After Javonte Williams‘ departure, the team has been building the roster by bringing crucial pieces. The franchise brought UCF’s star RJ Harvey in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. They followed that move by signing a veteran. And that’s where Dobbins came in, bringing much-needed experience. “[He is] another good football player. We’re interested in those guys. We’ll see how it unfolds. [There are] no set roles yet,” HC Sean Payton said of Dobbins.

The franchise might likely be hoping for the two players to take control. Well, with that, the Broncos’ backfield battle is heating up. During the DNVR Broncos Podcast, Zac Stevens, Ryan Koenigsberg, and Henry Chisholm debated on the same. As Koenigsberg asked Henry about who he thinks will rush for more yards this season, the latter confessed, “This is a dark thought, but odds would suggest that J.K. Dobbins won’t play 17 games. And because of that, I’m going to go to RJ Harvey.”

Is it a fair point? Dobbins had a great run. However, his injuries derailed his momentum and once again raised concerns about whether he can support the team for the long term. Perhaps, that’s why Henry feels that Harvey will end up with more rushing yards and made the claim.

“I think it’s going to boil down to these two guys as the starter here… you’re going to see an ample opportunity here for R.J. Harvey to maybe earn this job, but the Broncos brought in J. K. Dobbins because when healthy, he is a proven starter,” Mile High Sports’ Cody Roark said on Locked On Broncos podcast. Now, regarding Harvey, he is healthy, with the kind of physical style that could earn him a bigger role in the future. However, the final answer still depends on one thing — J.K. Dobbins’ health!