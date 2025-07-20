Broncos News: Sean Payton’s $2M Jump for Rookie DB Confirms Shifting NFL Reality

Remember when rookie deals used to feel like a big deal? Not anymore. A few years back, a late first-round pick landing $5 million guaranteed made headlines. Think of Bengals safety Daxton Hill. A signing bonus of $5.66 million. Now? That’s pocket change in NFL terms. With the cap exploding, agents playing chess, and teams like Denver in full rebuild mode, rookie contracts? They’re starting to look like veteran paydays.

And if there’s one move that screams “new era” in Denver, it’s what Sean Payton just did with the rookie DB Jahdae Barron. Taken at 20th overall, he just signed a deal that would’ve made jaws drop a few years ago. Good on the Broncos for sure, but this isn’t just about Barron. This is an indication of something bigger.

In a recent episode of Locked On Broncos, the host gave us a glimpse into Barron’s rookie contract and what it means for the NFL. “When you look at the last couple of years, the past two 20th overall picks, you had Jackson Smith back in 2023, and Troy Jackson Smith and Fautanu, those guys received in the realm of 7.3-7.5 million in terms of signing bonus. Jahdae Barron ended up getting 9.8 million as a signing bonus.” This is big. It’s not like the Smith and Fautanu signings were a decade ago. Two years. $2 million rise.

Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park

In today’s NFL, seeing that kind of jump for a defensive back (especially a rookie) is almost unheard of. Not long ago, contract slots were practically set in stone. Now? It’s getting unpredictable fast. And Sean Payton just walked into camp like a gunslinger, pen in one hand, chequebook in the other.

“An $18 million deal, where you’re getting 9.8 upfront? That’s a lot of guaranteed money,” he added. Just to put it in perspective: over the last three drafts, only four cornerbacks taken in the top 25 have pulled in more than $8.5 million in signing bonuses. So, for Barron to walk in with $9.8 million? He’s in elite company already, without even playing a single snap.

The Broncos clearly think they’ve got a sure thing. Betting on Barron to start from Day 1 and push veteran Jakorian Bennett right out of the gate. And judging by the contract? Sean Payton is backing that belief with real money. But this is more than a simple token of trust. It’s something that ripples across the entire league. Imagine the first-round rookies next year. They have the leverage now; the Broncos made it happen.

So what does it really mean for the NFL? What does it mean for the rookie market? Well, the front offices won’t be too happy with this market revamp.

NFL’s pay scale for a rookie is getting a makeover

Jahdae Barron’s deal isn’t some one-off headline. It’s part of a bigger shift in how NFL teams are spending. As the host put it, “First-round picks—and even some early second-rounders—are locking in way more guaranteed money than usual.” That’s not an exaggeration. It’s the new normal.

And if you were wondering why the first-round picks were taking so much time to sign those contracts, we just got the answer. They were trying to snatch up more and more guaranteed money. And players like Jahdae Barron? They are the reference. That $2 million jump is a massive leap in rookie comp structure and a reflection of a cap spike teams can no longer ignore.

And it’s not just the first-round guys cashing in. Houston lit the fuse when they gave second-round wideout Jayden Higgins (34th-round pick!) a fully guaranteed deal. That move didn’t go unnoticed. As the host put it: “Agents saw that and immediately started telling teams, ‘If he’s getting it, my guy better be getting it too.’” Suddenly, what should’ve been routine rookie signings turned into standoffs. Teams got cautious, players stood their ground, and negotiations dragged well into July.

The message is loud and clear: second-round picks aren’t settling anymore. With the 2025 salary cap soaring past $260 million, rookies are showing up ready to cash in. They’re not just happy to be here—they’ve done the homework, know their worth, and they’re making sure front offices do too.