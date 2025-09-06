Broncos Receive Disappointing $32M News on Russell Wilson Just Before Sean Payton’s Season Opener

The Denver Broncos are all set to take on the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field this Monday, September 8th. But as HC Sean Payton’s squad gears up, they face the ghost of a past gamble. A gamble that came in the form of Russell Wilson, and now stands to take a chunk out of their bank. Additionally, Wilson might be on the receiving end of some bad news this year as well.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Spotrac released the “Top NFL Dead Cap Hits” for the 2025 season. Russell Wilson notably ranks No. 2 with a massive $32 million dead cap hit for the Broncos. This cap charge consumes nearly 11.5% of the team’s salary cap this year ($279.2 million). This is the leftover cost of a record-breaking dead cap hit exceeding $85 million when the Broncos cut Wilson after the 2023 season. That $85 million was spread out over two seasons; $53 million in 2024, and $32 million now in 2025. Wilson’s contract will finally clear the Broncos’ books in 2026. But until then, that lingering salary burden restricts the front office’s roster-building flexibility.

The Broncos parted ways with Wilson after a tumultuous tenure marked by injuries and inconsistency. Denver had given away an arm, a leg, and a future to acquire a Super Bowl champ QB in a trade. Two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, QB Drew Lock, DT Shelby Harris, and TE Noah Fant. That was the steep price to bring Wilson’s Moon Balls to Denver. If that wasn’t enough, they even signed him to a 5-year, $242.5 million deal. But the gamble failed. As a starter, Wilson’s Denver record flashed 11-19. There’s also the fact that Wilson hasn’t logged a 4,000-yard season since his 2020 campaign with the Seahawks. Denver had no choice but to bite the bullet as his performance dipped.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Wilson’s dead cap hit severely limits the Broncos’ salary cap maneuverability. That $32 million hit forced Denver to be creative in free agency and roster management. The front office has had to balance short-term competitiveness with long-term rebuilding. It’s a delicate juggling act that underscores how costly Wilson’s tenure was; not just in wins and losses, but in dollars and cents. But the focus is shifting to what lies ahead at last. The team’s Week 1 clash with the Titans presents an early opportunity for Payton’s squad to show signs of a new era. One not held back by reliance on a QB who no longer represents their best path forward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But transitioning to New York, Wilson’s saga continues with a different challenge: his on-field vulnerabilities. While Denver wrestles with the financial fallout, the Giants face Wilson’s on-field tendencies that could test HC Brian Daboll’s patience. Could it also put Wilson’s job security on the line, again?

AD

Russell Wilson’s troubles could cost him the Giants QB role

Heading into Week 1, Russell Wilson remains the uncontested starter under center for the Giants. But a ghost of his past, his sack issues, is notoriously severe. Over 13 NFL seasons, he holds a record of 560 sacks taken at the end of last season. Wilson, now 37, was sacked 33 times with the Steelers last season across 11 games. While it was a dip from his Denver years (55 in 2022 and 45 in 2023), this continuing trend of high sack totals may have now followed him to New York. The Giants’ line also has a documented tendency to allow sacks, and if Wilson’s tendency to hold on to the ball for too long has continued, history is set to repeat itself.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson 3 talks with media during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250723_vtc_cb6_11277

Daboll’s tolerance for these issues might be limited. Dan Duggan suggests the Giants’ HC may be prepared to bench Wilson as early as Week 5 if the veteran doesn’t manage to lift up the offense. In that case, the key to the franchise would go to rookie Jaxson Dart. “If the Giants stumble against a killer schedule, they won’t wait long to replace Wilson with Dart, who looked ready in the preseason.” Dart’s preseason performance was impressive. A 68% completion rate, three TDs, zero interceptions, and a more mobile, efficient style that contrasts Wilson’s declining agility and pocket vulnerability.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Giants also have a history of fast, sometimes ruthless decisions that bolsters this prediction. Back in 2019, Eli Manning was ‘the guy’ for the franchise until 2 lost games saw him getting replaced with Daniel Jones. The team is all set to clash with the Commanders on Sunday, September 7th. If Wilson brings home a win from the Northwest Stadium, all’s well. If he falters, we just might see a repeat of 2019. The only question right now is, how will Wilson hold up against Washington?