Broncos Report: Bo Nix Receives WR Update After Sean Payton’s TE Slides out of Top-10 Ranking

Remember that 93-yard lightning strike from Bo Nix to Marvin Mims Jr. against Cleveland last December? The one where Mims hit warp speed, leaving defenders clutching air like cartoon characters? One NFC scout watching that tape muttered, “If that ball was under-thrown a few inches … that was absolutely a ‘piss missile’.” That play wasn’t just a highlight—it was a premonition. Fast forward to the present, and Denver’s buzzing with news that could reshape their aerial attack.

As OTAs fade and training camp looms, Marvin Mims Jr. isn’t just competing for targets—he’s staking a claim as Denver’s definitive No. 2 receiver behind Courtland Sutton. Per Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post, Mims’ late-season surge—32 catches, 447 yards, 6 TDs over his final eight games—has coaches buzzing.

His acceleration isn’t just Madden-fast (4.38 speed); it’s translating into elite efficiency. With a PFF receiving grade of 89.7 and 4.25 yards per route run (topping many WR1s), Mims isn’t just a deep threat. He’s evolving into a nuanced weapon. But what are the coach’s thoughts?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Sean Payton’s been tinkering, deploying Mims on jet sweeps, punt returns (where he led the NFL with a 15.7 avg), and as a slot mismatch. Rookies Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele flash potential, but Mims’ chemistry with Nix feels like a cheat code. Remember his clutch 51-yard OT-forcing grab in Week 17? Or the 8-catch, 103-yard, 2-TD dissection of Cincinnati? This isn’t hope—it’s evidence.

Meanwhile, new Broncos TE Evan Engram finds himself in unfamiliar territory: outside ESPN’s Top 10 tight ends. After a career-high 114 catches in 2023, injuries (hamstring, torn labrum) limited him to 47 receptions for 365 yards last year.

Engram’s fall & Nix’s redemption arc

Execs noted his tumble was “due to regression and resurfaced injuries.” But in Denver? They see a prime rebound candidate. “Persistent matchup issue due to his athletic ability and explosive plays. He’s gotten more polished.” – NFC Executive to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler

Payton’s already tailoring his joker role—moving Engram from the slot, inline, even split wide—to leverage his route IQ. As Payton noted in June: “He has real good instincts: awareness, zone, man-to-man… He’s doing well.” At 30, Engram’s two-year, $23 M deal is a bet on health and scheme synergy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If Denver’s training staff (which revived Justin Simmons’s career) works its magic, Engram could terrorize linebackers like his 2023 self. For Bo Nix, these developments are transformative. Mims’ verticality forces safeties back, creating space for Engram’s intermediate artistry and Sutton’s contested-catch mastery.

via Imago Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17, right) jumps on Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) after his late hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Nix’s rookie record-setting year (3,775 yards, 29 TDs) was impressive, but Year 2 hinges on weapon optimization. With Mims likely ascending to WR2 and Engram hungry to reclaim elite status, Nix isn’t just armed—he’s loaded.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Denver’s other free-agent additions—safety Talanoa Hufanga (missed 10 games in ‘24) and LB Dre Greenlaw—also dropped off positional rankings. An AFC scout praised safety Brandon Jones as “underrated” with “very good instincts,” but health remains the variable. If Denver’s medical team wins this trench war, their defense and offense could spike from playoff hopefuls to AFC West disruptors.

Mims isn’t chasing hype—he’s built it, one electric play at a time. Engram isn’t fading—he’s reloading in a system designed for his skills. And Nix? He’s got the keys to an offense with runway potential. As Payton might say: ‘Touchdowns aren’t built in a day. But in Denver, they’re drafting blueprints.’