Broncos Rumor: Sean Payton Eyes Change for Bo Nix as 2nd Round Pick Gets Contract Boost

“Interestingly, of the [second-year QBs], the most we know about is Nix,” NFL analyst Albert Breer recently noted. “I’m also not sure Nix gets the credit he deserves for how last year went”. We all know that in the 2024 NFL Draft, Sean Payton made the bold move of picking quarterback Bo Nix in the first round for the Denver Broncos. Many analysts doubted the coach’s decision. But then the QB’s first season exceeded expectations. He delivered impressive 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions, all while achieving a completion rate of 89.7% – the highest amongst rookie quarterbacks in NFL history. But the game wasn’t over for the coach.

The offensive side of the Broncos was still found lacking in some departments as they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. So, as the team enters the 2025 season, Sean Payton continues to evolve the very system around Bo Nix. In the offseason, he has already bolstered the team’s roster with major free agency additions, including Dre Greenlaw, Evan Engram, Talanoa Hufanga, and Trent Sherfield. As the rookies take over the roster, fans now wonder: What move will Sean Payton make next as he continues to reshape the Broncos?

A few months ago, Broncos GM George Paton said, “We’re all searching for that, for that rookie quarterback who has franchise skills. I think we have that. So, what do we do? We just keep building.” While it is evident that the Broncos plan to keep building the team around Bo Nix, with Sean Payton in charge, building does not always mean staying the course. “We’re in the business of passion,” Payton has said as he keeps looking for that fire to ignite the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Feb 12, 2023 Glendale, Arizona, US Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona US, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20230212_jcd_su5_0218

AD

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Sean Payton picked the dynamic running back R.J. Harvey, then brought in J.J. Dobbins with the hopes of reviving the team’s ground attack. Recently, on the Sports Talk Denver podcast, the host Ben, who is a die-hard fan of the Denver Broncos, also talked about the next big move that his team is about to make to boost their offense. He said, “Sean Payton’s dream wide receiver just asked for a trade or a new deal with his team, and the Denver Broncos are linked to this stud wide receiver. Why? He could be a perfect fit for our team, and it’s not the weapon around Bo that you might be thinking. ”

Ben went on to highlight the Broncos’ reported interest in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings. The trade would speak volumes about the type of offense Payton is trying to build. Jennings, with a 6’3” and 212-pound physical presence, is known far more for his tone-setting blocks and relentless toughness than flashy route running. With the 49ers facing cap constraints after paying Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and Brandon Aiyuk, Jennings’ $7.5 million price tag could make him expendable. As a result, both the Broncos and New England Patriots have been keeping a close eye on the situation.

Last season, the Broncos’ offense posted a 10-7 overall record and finished in 3rd place in the AFC West. Although that marked a notable improvement, a comparison to the team’s record-setting 2013 season offense, led by Peyton Manning, highlights the gap that Payton wants to close.

Category 2013 Season (Peyton Manning) 2024–25 Season (Bo Nix) Total Offense Yards 7,317 5,518 Total Passing Yards 5,572 3,808 Total Rushing Yards 1,873 1,908 3rd Down Conversion 95/205 91/230 Touchdowns 76 30 QB Rating 115.1 93.3 Sacks Allowed 20 24 Playoff Outcome Reached Super Bowl XLVIII Reached Wild Card Round

Hence, Jennings could be an excellent fit for the Broncos’ evolving offense. In 2023, he caught nearly 80% of his third-down targets and averaged 13.9 yards per catch in those situations. PFF ranked him among the top 10 wide receivers in run-block win rate. Adding him will not only give Bo Nix a reliable, physical receiver for high-leverage moments but also establish a physical tone-setter for the team’s offense. However, the Broncos are yet to address their wide receiver Courtland Sutton’s contract renewal and sign a deal with the 2nd-rounder R.J. Harvey. Meanwhile, a major shift in the market trend has also been surfacing, and this could lead to more difficulties for the Broncos.

Broncos face contract negotiations amidst a shift in the market trend

Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald recently analyzed second-round rookie contracts and uncovered a major trend. He wrote, “There is currently a waiting game going on with the 2nd round picks drafted this year. The basics of the hold up center on one team going over expected slot with the guaranteed salary and the presence of a QB in the round that could help the other players earn higher guarantees”. He further noted how guaranteed money for second-rounders has surged from 2023 to 2024. Of all the second-round picks, only five didn’t receive an increase in guaranteed money, while the 52nd overall pick saw a peak jump of 8.8%.

This shift affects more than just league-wide averages. It directly impacts how second-round picks, like Bronco’s R.J. Harvey, approach their contract negotiations. Now that he has the data backing his case, Harvey can argue for more guaranteed compensation, aligning with the broader market trend. In fact, in light of this shift in the market, both Courtland Sutton and R.J. Harvey could soon demand top-tier deals from the Broncos. In such a situation, entering the Jauan Jennings trade might not be possible for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fortunately, the Broncos have some room to maneuver, thanks to Bo Nix’s rookie deal. They’ve already cleared the largest dead cap hit in NFL history this year with Russell Wilson’s release, giving them valuable flexibility heading into training camp. With training camp approaching, the Broncos must finalize these deals promptly to ensure their rookies can take the field and contribute from day one.

Moreover, even with these negotiations, the bigger picture for Denver looks incredibly promising. The team isn’t just building; it’s earning the belief of fans and legends. Recently, while talking about Bo Nix’s future with the Broncos, Peyton Manning said, “Sean’s system has answers, and that’s what you want as a quarterback.” With a transformed roster and a coach-QB duo that even Manning trusts, the Broncos finally look ready to take on the AFC West this year.