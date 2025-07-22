Broncos’ 7-Year Misery Ends as Sean Payton Draws Andy Reid Comparison

Denver’s finally broken free from years of false hope and empty promises. The Broncos aren’t banking on wishful thinking anymore. This franchise has spent too long selling fans dreams that never materialized. Front office spin sessions fooled nobody. But 2025 feels completely different. The energy around Mile High has shifted dramatically. Expectations aren’t just creeping up; they’re soaring to levels this organization hasn’t seen in years. Sean Payton‘s arrival has changed everything about how this team operates.

The culture transformation is undeniable. Players believe again. Fans are buying in without reservation. The skepticism that plagued previous seasons has evaporated completely. Now, NFL analysts are placing Sean Payton in conversations with Andy Reid. Colin Cowherd dropped some eye-opening numbers Tuesday that perfectly capture Sean Payton’s impact in Denver. The Herd podcast host shared ESPN’s analytical ranking of all 32 NFL rosters, and the results were staggering.

“ESPN had its analytic writers rank the 32 best rosters. The Sean Payton effect, Denver’s at six and 32, dead last, is the Saints. So I’m going to suggest it is not a coincidence that the Saints have nosedive in personnel to dead last in the league analytically, and the Broncos are suddenly six,” Cowherd stated on his show. That comparison hits hard when you consider where Denver was just two years ago. The Broncos were drowning in mediocrity, cycling through coaches and quarterbacks like they were trying on discount clothes at the local Walmart. Then Payton arrived with his $90 million contract and completely flipped the script.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Last season proved the investment was worth every penny. Denver snapped an eight-year playoff drought with a 10-7 record. They earned the seventh seed and made their first postseason appearance since Super Bowl 50. The turnaround was nothing short of remarkable. But Cowherd wasn’t done highlighting Payton’s coaching brilliance. He grouped the Broncos coach with the absolute elite of the profession. “And to me, Andy Reid, Sean Payton, and Sean McVay have sort of separated from the league in coaching. If you look at the rising Broncos, not only was the culture broken in Denver, the quarterback was broken. The dead cap money was going to be unbelievable. The offensive line was a mess. By the end of his first year, it was a top 12 offensive line. That’s Sean Payton,” Cowherd explained.

Payton essentially copied Reid’s blueprint for success. Take initiative, fix what’s broken, and build systematically. The results speak for themselves. Bo Nix emerged as the real deal during his rookie campaign, starting all 17 games while throwing for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns. The young quarterback also showed mobility with 430 rushing yards and four touchdowns. His weekly improvement throughout the season proved he belonged at this level.

Now the pressure shifts to both Payton and Nix. Denver isn’t hoping anymore. They’re expecting greatness. Because from Kobaik to Hackett, the Broncos have seen it all—now it’s time for Payton to break the cycle of misery! Payton has gotten everything he’s asked for: his handpicked quarterback, playmakers like Evan Engram and J.K. Dobbins, and defensive upgrades across the board. The excuses are gone. The talent is there. And through Payton’s dedication and vision, Bo Nix is getting some top-tier recognition.

Bo Nix earns top-ten QB recognition after stellar rookie campaign

Bo Nix just earned something most sophomore quarterbacks can only dream about. At least one NFL executive, coach, or scout believes Denver’s young signal-caller belongs among the league’s top ten quarterbacks. That’s pretty incredible, considering he just finished his first professional season. ESPN’s annual position rankings poll surveyed league insiders to rank the top players at eleven different positions. The quarterback list featured the usual suspects: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson leading the pack. Fellow sophomore Jayden Daniels, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Jared Goff, Jalen Hurts, and Baker Mayfield rounded out the top ten.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love earned honorable mentions, which makes sense given their recent success. But Nix’s placement in the “also received votes” category speaks volumes about his rookie impact. Someone with real NFL credibility watched Nix play and thought he belonged in elite company. That recognition makes perfect sense when you consider Denver’s sixth-ranked roster status. The Broncos led the NFL in both pass block and run block win rate during 2024. Their offensive line was absolutely dominant, creating the perfect environment for Nix to develop.

All five starters returned from that unit, each having played over 800 snaps, including the playoffs. Luke Wattenberg ranked first leaguewide in pass block win rate. Quinn Meinerz finished third, and Ben Powers came in fourth. That’s three of the top four centers and guards in the entire league. The offensive line’s success directly contributed to Nix’s development and confidence as a rookie quarterback. Denver’s biggest weakness remains at wide receiver, where Courtland Sutton needs more consistent help. But Nix showed enough promise that NFL evaluators are already placing him in conversations with established veterans after just one season.