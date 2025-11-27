Broncos Star Expresses Strong Feelings After Sean Payton’s $93M Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Sean Payton's player is happy for his teammates, despite his own issue

The player's June post hints at a possible trade

The Broncos are awarding wealth to three key players

The Denver Broncos are winning games, and they’re also handing out contracts like they’re stocking up for winter. Extensions have been rolling in across the roster, but one name still waiting his turn is defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers. However, that doesn’t stop him from being happy for his teammates.

“Players don’t offer each other extensions. You can never be mad at somebody getting money. And I can never be mad at how a team may view you or value you. I got a job to do. And I’m going to do it as many times as they let me. When I can’t do it anymore then I’ll go somewhere else and do it,” he said, according to Broncos reporter Mike Klis from 9News.

He was even more straightforward when the reporter brought up whether a future deal might get tricky with tax brackets and cap math.

“I think everyone in the NFL knows there’s a way. There’s always a way. It’s disappointing but at the same time I’ve got a job to do. I love playing football and I’m making money already. I’m happy. You see it but I’m happy for all my teammates for changing their lives and their family’s lives. But ultimately I’m a football player and I’m happy to be here.”

Still, all signs point toward the Broncos letting him test the market in March. He’ll be a free agent, and if Denver isn’t prepared to meet his number, he’s confident someone else will. He even hinted at it as much over the summer on social media.

“One teams loss is another’s treasure, the Rams and Jets seen it! Best way to learn is from others’ mistakes, either way tho my time is coming regardless! #GodWins,” he wrote in July, responding to a fan questioning why Denver hadn’t rewarded him.

Sure, he has the resume to back it up. In 28 games with Denver, Franklin-Myers has posted 59 tackles, 26 quarterback hits, and 11.5 sacks. If he walks away, the Broncos would head into next season with Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Roach, and rookie Sai’vion Jones as their main pieces up front.

The problem is obvious: after handing out more than $93 million across three recent extensions, it’s hard to see Denver meeting whatever Franklin-Myers is asking for.

Sean Payton’s $93 million update

After locking up kicker Wil Lutz with a $16.1 million extension a few days ago, the Broncos kept the momentum going. Center Luke Wattenberg and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach became the latest to sign new deals, making them the second and third players to extend in the span of a week.

Wattenberg, a 2022 fifth-round pick who has started the past two seasons, agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension. Roach, who’s posted 4.5 sacks and 64 tackles in two seasons in Denver, signed a three-year, $29.25 million contract with $14 million guaranteed. These three deals make $93.35 million when combined. And yes, for anyone wondering, it is a little surprising that John Franklin-Myers isn’t on that list yet.

But in terms of business handled, Denver got some important pieces locked in. Lutz has been steady all year, hitting 17 of 20 field goals and all 24 extra-point attempts for 75 points. Wattenberg owns the second-lowest quarterback pressure rate (3.8%) among centers with at least 400 pass-block snaps, and he’s one of only two at that volume who haven’t allowed a sack this season.

This has been a strong year for the Broncos across the board, and the front office clearly wants to keep the core intact to give itself a chance at repeating this kind of season. They acted quickly where they felt conviction. With John Franklin-Myers, that conviction clearly hasn’t been there, at least not yet.