Broncos Star Wants “Free Bag” From Jake Paul Following YouTuber’s KO Loss to Anthony Joshua

Friday night in Miami flipped the script fast for Jake Paul. The YouTuber-turned-boxer took the second loss of his career. More importantly, it was his first by knockout. Anthony Joshua did the damage. Meanwhile, a Denver Broncos star saw an opening and took his shot, not in the ring, but online.

Soon after the lights dimmed, the chatter moved to social media. That is when Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron jumped in, straight to Instagram.

Barron wrote, “Run it, I need a free bag @jakepaul.”

In the game, Paul lasted longer than most expected. In fact, he made it into the second half of the fight. For a moment, it looked messy but competitive. Then the fifth round hit. Joshua dropped Paul twice in the chaos. Heavy hands. No mercy. By the sixth, it was over. A clean finish. A statement ending. The former unified heavyweight champion reminded everyone why power changes everything.

Afterward, Joshua did not slow down. Instead, he turned the spotlight forward. He called out a name that always brings noise: Tyson Fury. Joshua made it clear.

“Put down (your) Twitter fingers and put on some gloves and come and fight me,” Joshua said.

Meanwhile, Paul kept it honest. He revealed he fought through serious pain. He said his jaw was broken. Still, he is not walking away. Paul said he would take time off before returning “to go for the cruiserweight world title.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Denver Broncos Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 Englewood, CO, USA Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron 12 during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Englewood Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit CO USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20250510_neb_ac4_0047

For now, the punches stopped. But the jokes did not, especially not from a Broncos defender enjoying the moment from afar. However, do you know Jahdae Barron has a connection with boxing?

Jahdae Barron’s lesser-known connection with boxing

Long before he became a football star, Jahdae Barron was in a completely different arena. He grew up boxing, and it’s not just a fun fact. Barron told Brett Kollmann of “The Film Room” back in March that the skills he developed in the ring actually translate to the football field. His reflexes, awareness, and movement all got an early start thanks to those early boxing days.

“I used to box, sixth, seventh grade,” he said. “So just understanding—you see a lot of things faster in your periphery—so if I can see the receiver right there (gestures right) and can still have vision on the quarterback (gestures forward), I can see a lot of things. So, people don’t understand that. And then, you’re opened up to guard a lot of things in a shuffle and things like that.”

On top of that, boxing sharpened his footwork. He “danced” around the ring for an hour and a half every day during training. Kollmann, who also co-hosts the “Bootleg Football Podcast,” pointed out how those hours of movement and discipline gave Barron an edge leading up to the draft.

Barron has had 19 solo tackles, 7 assists, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception in 14 games this season.

His balance, agility, and ability to react quickly aren’t just natural; they’re honed from years of training in a different sport.