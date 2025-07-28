Broncos Star Uses Strong Words Against Sean Payton After HC Suffers Major Blow

While the Denver Broncos grind through training camp, the front office is busy working on contract extensions for key players. WR Courtland Sutton, pass rusher Nik Bonitto, and defensive linemen Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers are all entering contract years, and the team clearly wants to lock them down. But when asked about progress, HC Sean Payton kept things vague. “Look, there are a number of guys you’re going to ask me about a few contracts,” Payton said. “They’re all being worked on. [It’s] something we really would never discuss with you, and those guys are getting work done. There’s been good communication, and I’m just going to leave it at that.” Tensions, however, might be simmering beneath the surface.

While Sean Payton stays tight-lipped about contract talks, one of his key players isn’t holding back. Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, coming off the best season of his career, just made it clear he knows his worth. And he’s not afraid to say it. After a fan on X praised Franklin-Myers as “the most underappreciated D-lineman in the league,” pointing to his five straight seasons with 50+ pressures, the Broncos star fired back with a loaded reply.

“Under appreciated & Underpaid, but numbers won’t lie! I’d bet my money too if I were you! Almost time to go be great again!” Wow! That’s not just confidence, it’s a message. Franklin-Myers racked up career highs last year with seven sacks, 40 tackles, and eight tackles for loss after joining Denver. And money-wise? In the final year of his deal, he’s set to make $7.4 million. But now, he believes he deserves more.

No doubt, the Broncos have a tough call to make. With young QB Bo Nix on a rookie contract, they have room to spend, but they also have multiple key players eyeing new deals. On the other hand, Franklin-Myers already skipped voluntary workouts this offseason, a quiet but clear signal of his stance. And if Denver hesitates too long, they risk losing him next offseason, just as he’s hitting his prime. A total chaos, it seems!

Payton may want to keep contract talks behind closed doors, but Franklin-Myers just turned up the volume. And with training camp tensions rising, this won’t be the last time money talks gets loud. As if contract drama wasn’t enough, Payton just got hit with another setback. One that could leave Denver scrambling before the season even starts.

Sean Payton loses LB depth at the worst time

Just when the Broncos were dealing with the whole contract mess, they got hit with something worse: another major injury. This time, it was linebacker Drew Sanders. The guy just can’t catch a break. Over the weekend at training camp, he went down hard with a foot injury and had to be carted off the field. He couldn’t even stand on that leg. Thankfully, it’s not the same Achilles that wrecked his 2024 season, but it’s still serious enough that he might miss Week 1.

That makes it even tougher to swallow, especially since Sanders had already fought his way back once. As a rookie, he showed flashes by racking up 24 tackles, a fumble recovery, and played all season. Then that Achilles tear in the spring crushed what was supposed to be his big year. But he bravely pushed through and even got his first career sack late in the season. No doubt, he showed he still had that fire. But it was all when he was healthy. So, now? Another setback, another doubt in critics’ minds.

Sean Payton played it cautious when asked about the injury, saying only, “It’s not his Achilles, but I want to wait and see once the doctors do the MRI.” That’s not exactly reassuring for a linebacker room that needs depth. The Broncos counted on Sanders as their key backup behind starters Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw, their safety net if injuries hit. Instead, Denver might be scrambling for solutions, again.

Per recent reports, Drew Sanders is dealing with a serious foot tendon injury, and it’s not a quick fix. According to Ian Rapoport, the MRI showed he will be out for an extended period of time. Yes! He won’t be ready when the regular season kicks off. And doctors still need to run more tests to figure out what comes next for him.

But guess what? The cruel irony is that Sanders has always been a fighter. He won a national title at Alabama. Balled out as an All-American at Arkansas, and clawed his way back from a major injury once already. But football doesn’t care about comebacks. And right now, the Broncos are holding their breath, hoping their promising young LB to come back soon.