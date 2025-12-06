brand-logo
Broncos Star Patrick Surtain II Shares 3-Word Message Following His Father's Firing

By Pritish Ganguly

Dec 5, 2025 | 8:02 PM EST

Link Copied!
Patrick Surtain II didn’t say much. He didn’t need to. Hours after Florida State moved on from defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., the Denver Broncos star dropped a short three-word message that sent The Mile High faithful scrolling for meaning.

A fan on social X reacted first to the news and wrote, “That FIRED sh-t hit different. Gave everything for 3 years. I guess 4 years matter more than 40. BET!! Coach Super Good Yall💪🏾💯.”

Patrick Surtain II saw that and finally responded with three simple words: “Tsss! All good.”

Meanwhile, Seminole fans were already bracing for changes after Mike Norvell missed another postseason. Yet no one thought Surtain Sr. would be the first door closed.

This is a developing story…

