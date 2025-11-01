Broncos Star Names Young Defender Who Could Step Up vs Texans After Pat Surtain II Injury Forces Roster Shakeups

With star corner Pat Surtain II sidelined, the Denver Broncos are heading to Houston with a reshuffled secondary and a test of their defensive depth. Some wonder if the momentum that helped them overcome two back-to-back on-road losses logged early in the season could hit a standstill and undo the results that have led them to be at the top of the AFC West. But if you ask safety Talanoa Hufanga, there is no panic in the locker room, and as far as the defense is concerned, he has a 23-year-old rookie earmarked who he expects to step up big time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Oh, it’s been amazing watching offensively and defensively,” he told team reporter Elisa Hernande when asked about their team’s next man up mentality. “I think it goes both ways. Guys that are just younger, coming into the prime, excited to just get these opportunities, and making the most of it.

“Especially with RJ offensively and seeing young corner Jahdae (Barron) going to be able to play with Pat going down.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Back in training camp, he told insider Jordan Schultz that Barron was “the real deal,” praising his tackling, versatility, and ability to move all around the field, making plays. Hufanga also noted that, “You’d think he’s a vet already,” because of how their strong secondary carried himself: calm under pressure and vocal in the locker room. Remember how he’d requested to speak with the entire draft room via speakerphone after being selected by the Broncos? Coach Sean Payton hadn’t seen something like it in 45 drafts. Hufanga admired Barron’s character, even crediting him for elevating his own game on defense. Plus, the head coach has often emphasized one key truth:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“The toughest challenge on defense is having enough players who can truly cover.” That philosophy has clearly guided Denver’s roster decisions. It explains why the Broncos used their first-round draft pick on cornerback Jahdae Barron and why they were determined to hold on to Kris Abrams-Draine and Ja’Quan McMillian when trimming the roster down to 53. He impressed from the moment he set foot inside the NFL gridiron. In his debut game against the Tennessee Titans, he made one tackle and recovered a late fumble that sealed the Broncos’ win. It wasn’t a flashy stat line, but he stayed disciplined in coverage. Even so, Barron’s rookie year hasn’t been smooth sailing.

Despite entering the season with sky-high expectations as the No. 20 overall pick, he initially struggled to carve out a consistent role. Through eight games, he’s been on the field for just about a quarter of Denver’s defensive snaps and has often rotated behind Ja’Quan McMillian at slot corner. Overall, in 8 games (1 start) this year, he has 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, and 12 tackles (8 solo).

AD

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon even labeled him the team’s “biggest disappointment” early in the season, though that might have changed after last week. In Denver’s 44–24 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Barron recorded his first NFL interception and finally began to show flashes of the versatile playmaker scouts raved about during the draft process. With Surtain sidelined for the next few weeks, this might be the opportunity Barron needs to turn the narrative around and prove that the Broncos’ faith in him was well-placed.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The front office always believed in his upside. A former 4.39-second 40-yard-dash runner, Barron’s ability to line up at corner, slot, or even dime safety was what made Denver view him as too valuable to pass up in April’s draft.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, Denver’s decision-makers, including Payton and GM George Paton, saw Barron as one of the highest-graded players on their draft board. The head coach described his skill set as “hard to find,” praising his ability to play multiple positions across the secondary and his physicality in the run game. That versatility was also evident at Texas, where Barron won the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award and played over 500 snaps each at outside corner, slot, and box safety.

Now, the Broncos rely on cornerback along with Abrams-Draine, as Pat Surtain II deals with an injury.

Talanoa Hufanga’s premier teammate is injured

Last year, Pat Surtain II led the league in interception return yards (132 for 4 Ints). But this year, he hasn’t replicated the same success and only has 27 tackles (21 solo) and 9 passes defended. But he definitely sets others to tackle the offense.

Pat Surtain II continues to stay positive while recovering from a moderate pectoral strain. The Denver Broncos show confidence in his quick recovery by keeping him off injured reserve. Doctors estimate a recovery period of three to six weeks, giving Surtain a real chance to return for the week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He now focuses fully on rehab to regain strength before that matchup.

The defense must adjust its style without Surtain. The Broncos play man-to-man coverage on over 60% of their snaps, the highest rate in the league. They built that scheme around Surtain’s ability to win individual matchups. Coach Sean Payton admits that the loss forces changes in matchups and rotations, which affect how aggressively the team can blitz and press.

Now, it’s up to Talanoa Hufanga and his teammates to adjust to the pressure.