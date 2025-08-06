Broncos to Dethrone Andy Reid’s Chiefs, Says Ex-NFLer as Sean Payton Earns Major Boost at Camp

“There’s stuff we’ve got to get better at,” Patrick Mahomes told Jarrett Bell of USA Today after Kansas City‘s Super Bowl heartbreak. History shows the Chiefs know how to bounce back from championship losses. Remember when they lost the Super Bowl in 2021? It led to an AFC Championship appearance, then back-to-back titles. Five Super Bowl appearances in six years prove this dynasty isn’t finished. Mahomes’s measured response suggests Kansas City understands the work ahead. But one NFL analyst completely dismissed the quarterback’s diplomatic words, delivering a bold prediction that exposed his true feelings about the Chiefs’ future.

The AFC West throne might be changing hands sooner than anyone expected. Chris Simms dropped a bombshell prediction on Tuesday’s PFT Live that sent shockwaves through Kansas City. The analyst believes Sean Payton‘s Denver will finally dethrone the Chiefs after years of watching Patrick Mahomes dominate their division. Simms’s reasoning cuts deep into Kansas City’s recent struggles and Denver’s emerging potential. The Chiefs’ dynasty faces its biggest crossroads season yet, with Mahomes entering his ninth campaign and approaching his 30th birthday. Even the future Hall of Famer’s worst finish remains an AFC Championship overtime loss, making any regression feel seismic.

The analyst’s bold prediction came with a surprising admission about his previous Chiefs loyalty. “I’m putting the Kansas City Chiefs number two. Oh yeah, because I’m like you, I’ve been. Listen, I was the guy on Football Night in America where I, Rodney, and Dungey a few years ago I was like no, if you’re going Chiefs versus the field, I’m gonna take the Chiefs. I’m with you,” Simms explained, revealing how dramatically his perspective shifted after watching Denver’s development.

NFL.com’s rankings support Simms’s theory, placing Denver at No. 11 overall despite its struggles in close games. Last season’s 1-6 record in one-score contests reflected Bo Nix‘s growing pains and limited offensive weapons beyond Courtland Sutton. The near-misses against Kansas City and Cincinnati showed Denver’s potential lurking beneath disappointing results. Denver’s offseason additions tell the story of a franchise ready to compete. Tight end Evan Engram, running backs RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins, plus wide receiver Pat Bryant, give Nix the playmakers he desperately needed.

These moves transform Denver’s offense from predictable to dangerous, forcing opponents to respect multiple threats. But Simms identified one massive obstacle in Denver’s path to division supremacy. “I think their schedule is about as brutal as I can remember seeing it. I mean, Chargers, Week One; Eagles, Week Two. Holy c—,” he stated, acknowledging the gauntlet awaiting the Broncos. However, Sean Payton received a major boost during training camp that could change everything.

Sean Payton receives crucial linebacker reinforcements

Sean Payton’s training camp just got the shot in the arm it desperately needed. Two key linebackers returned to practice after extended absences, giving Denver’s defense crucial depth heading into its California trip. The timing couldn’t be better, with joint practices against the 49ers looming Thursday and Saturday’s preseason opener fast approaching.

Linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Que Robinson finally rejoined team activities after missing several days with injuries. Greenlaw battled through leg issues, while Robinson dealt with a bone bruise that kept him sidelined longer than expected. Their return provides Payton with the defensive flexibility he’s been missing throughout camp’s early stages.

via Imago Credit: Instagram

The Broncos hit the road on August 6 for their West Coast swing, making Tuesday’s practice their final tune-up in Englewood. Several veterans earned rest days before the travel, including guard Ben Powers, wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr., defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, and running back Dobbins. These strategic decisions show Payton’s careful management of his roster’s health. Fifth-round cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine continues stealing headlines with consistent excellence.

The 2024 draft pick brings physicality and precise footwork that would make him a top-three corner on most NFL rosters. Tuesday’s practice saw him add multiple pass breakups to his growing highlight reel, cementing his status as camp’s breakout defensive star. Denver’s cornerback depth looks exceptional with Abrams-Draine leading the charge. His daily dominance suggests the Broncos struck gold in the fifth round, finding a potential starter who brings immediate impact and long-term potential to their secondary.