Broncos’ Underrated Draft Pick Poised to Quietly Fuel Sean Payton’s Defensive Dominance

A few years back, the Denver Broncos were the side everyone was afraid to face, not due to offense, but defense. Their defensive stars were Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr., and Aqib Talib (the last two were among 17 first-time first-team All-Pro selections). They didn’t just defend; they dominated. That advantage has gradually lost steam in recent years, though. In fact, many claim that ever since Sean Payton arrived in town, the focus has been all but squarely on the quarterback position. Russell Wilson’s exit. Jarrett Stidham’s uncertainties. Highs and lows about Bo Nix. But amidst that commotion, Payton perhaps discovered his next defensive pillar in a location where not too many people were even looking.

Savion Jones, LSU’s 6’6″, 280-pound defensive tackle who was chosen in the third round. The selection didn’t set the internet ablaze on draft day. It didn’t make viral highlight reel play. No national “steal of the draft” broadcasts to sabotage his draft status. But watch the tape or better yet, listen to how scouts talk about him, and it’s clear: this kid is violent, raw, and built for trench warfare in the AFC West.

The host of Broncos Breakdown by Chat Sports said, Jones “appears to be a steal for Denver as it bolsters its defense….this is a player that you want to see develop a little bit more. And what better way to develop than behind one of the best, if not the best, defensive line in the entire NFL. Could this be a potential backup replacement or even, you know, taking over, supplanting a John Franklin-Myers, if the Broncos decide to move on from him? I think the answer is yes.”

Behind a seasoned veteran line, Denver will not need him to make an immediate impact. Savion Jones is exactly the type of player Payton is quietly relying on. Jones put up a nice stat line in his last season at LSU with 40 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Statistics report only half, however. What is remarkable is the manner in which he plays, aggressive hands, tall frame, and the type of disrupting flash that keeps O-linemen up nights. He is still refining the technical details, most notably pad level and hand placement, but the tools in the body are NFL-quality.

Host Trace Moustakas continued recalling one analyst’s breakdown on Jones. He said, “Seavon Jones looked like he or looks like he’s going to be a factor in the NFL, the size and production of a player who plays the game the right way.” With the veteran D-line leaders in Denver and the new defensive coaching staff in charge, Jones could end up being one of the safest bets in this draft. And don’t forget the bigger picture here. Payton’s not necessarily looking for names; he’s building a culture.

Denver already has a veteran interior. It has edge talent with Zach Allen and Baron Browning around. That gives Jones some breathing room to develop, not get tossed in the oven. But when he does? He can be quite easily the chaos engine on the inside. A guy that you sneak yourself on second and long and just let him destroy. The type of player offenses have to be planned against, even though he hasn’t started yet!

Sean Payton’s blueprint: Building defense without flash

Sean Payton has been called an offensive coach since Denver to New Orleans. Brees, Kamara, and Michael Thomas, that’s all anybody knows him for. But what typically doesn’t get noticed is that Payton thrives when his defense rises to the challenge, and in Denver, he knows all about it being depth, not stars, that build greatness.

Instead of pursuing top-five defensive cornerstone pieces or flashy deals, Payton is constructing a defense that can rotate, outlast, and out-punch you by the fourth quarter. Guys like Savion Jones are of the same like as high-upside players that can be coached into contributors behind veterans. It’s how you construct a defense that doesn’t just survive one year but can be sustained.

Watch how the 2024 draft went. The Broncos didn’t take the flashy selection at No. 76. They stocked up on linemen. That’s indicative of Payton’s philosophy. He wishes to own the line of scrimmage, which Denver did so organically when their defense was feared. Savion Jones will not be Von Miller, but athleticism and motor suggest Payton had his sights set on the future. After all, he clearly admitted: “We’re trying to put together the best team we can….A good defense helps a quarterback.”

Hence, Sean Payton’s Broncos came into the offseason with a defense that wasn’t just good, it was stacked. They led the entire league in sacks last season with 63, breaking a franchise record in the process. Their defense also topped the charts in expected points added. It basically means they made a huge impact every time they hit the field. Pat Surtain II even walked away with Defensive Player of the Year honors. And it wasn’t just him. Nik Bonitto finished third in the league with 13.5 sacks. Zach Allen held it down on the inside with 8.5 sacks and 61 tackles, playing nearly every snap. Jonathon Cooper had a breakout year, too, posting career highs with 10.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Bottom line: Denver’s defense wasn’t just good. It was elite.

Now, with Denver in the middle of a roster makeover, Payton’s got patience to spare. He’s not squandering it, using players like Jones who don’t necessarily need to perform at an elite level right now. But on the grand stage? If Jones tightens up his footwork, tidies up his technique, and burrows into the chaos, he could be one of those “how did he drop that far?” kind of players.

It’s not raucous. But Sean Payton’s strategy for building this defense is coming into focus. And if it works out, don’t be surprised to see “underrated third-rounder” discussions in December.