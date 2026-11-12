Broncos-Chargers Trade Collapses for Daiyan Henley Despite Confirmation on Deadline

Daiyan Henley was supposed to be packing his bags in Los Angeles to move to Denver. Both the Chargers and the Broncos had confirmed the trade, and the deal was nearly done. Unfortunately for Henley, his chance at playing for a winning team seems to have collapsed.

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“BREAKING: Broncos trade with the Chargers for Daiyan Henley did not go through. Henley will not be a Bronco. Both teams said yesterday when they announced the trade that the deal was pending a physical,” Zac Stevens posted on X.

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That detail matters because the trade was always conditional. Los Angeles had agreed to send Henley to Denver for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection, but only if he cleared a physical. That step is where things stopped.

Denver then put out a short statement.

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“The proposed trade involving Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley will not be finalized. We have great respect for Daiyan as a player and person, and we wish him all the best moving forward.”

The Broncos had already started clearing space for him. They waived defensive back Sean Fresch Jr. and released defensive back Ugo Amadi from the practice squad as corresponding moves. Henley was at the Broncos facility this Wednesday.

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Why the trade was called off remains unknown; the Broncos have not cited a reason.

It’s easy to see why the Broncos wanted him. Henley is in the final year of his rookie deal. He led the Chargers with 147 tackles in 2024 and would have given a rotation led by Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad an immediate boost. Henley is also young, potentially giving Denver a top talent to nurture.

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He also comes with real production and leadership credentials. The Chargers took him in the third round in 2023, at 85th overall, and he has since become a two-time team captain who wears the green dot on that defense.

So far in his career, Daiyan Henley has piled up 317 tackles, 168 of them solo, along with five sacks, 14 tackles for loss and four interceptions.

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Henley has not publicly commented on the canceled trade. The Denver Post reports that he declined to comment when reached briefly by phone on Wednesday night after the news broke.

The Chargers, meanwhile, welcomed him back with a short social media post that read, “Welcome back, Daiyan.”

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Henley is up for an extension, and it would be a great waste of his talent should he stay with the Chargers and they fail to rebound the next year. The team is yet to register its first win of the 2026 season. Denver, on the other hand, is on a winning streak, sitting at 7-2. This looks like a team bound for the playoffs, where players like Henley can make a difference.

Now, Henley stays in Los Angeles, and Denver is left without the player who could have amped up their defense.