Deion Sanders’s future is once again under scrutiny after another losing season at Colorado. With rumors of a possible firing circulating, a potential replacement name has started to emerge.

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“There’s been a lot of buzz about Colorado potentially moving on from Deion Sanders, likely post Jan. 1 when the buyout drops by $7mil to $17.2m,” Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright said on X. “While Eck would be the favored name to replace him, they’ll have competition and not sure they win that battle. Would Broncos DC Vance Joseph, a CU alum, potentially be in line to replace Coach Prime if the buzz is indeed true?”

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Joseph, defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, has not been formally approached or confirmed as a candidate by Colorado. But buzz continues to name him as a replacement. Colorado has a 4-7 record this season after losing 35-28 to Cincinnati. This marks the third losing season in Deion Sanders’ four years as head coach. The Buffaloes have struggled during much of his tenure, winning just 11 of their 35 games outside the successful 2024 season.

In 2024, Colorado finished 9-4, with Travis Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy and Shedeur Sanders finishing among the top 10 in voting. However, the team could not maintain that success and finished last season with a 3-9 record.

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Two consecutive losing seasons have fueled rumors about Sanders’ future. If Colorado fires Deion Sanders without cause, the university must pay him 75% of the salary remaining on his contract. However, if he is fired for a serious reason covered by the contract, Colorado does not have to pay him this compensation.

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The amount Colorado would have to pay also gets smaller each year as Sanders’ contract approaches its end in 2029. If the university fires him after the 2026 season, it would owe him around $26 million. That amount drops to $17.3 million after the 2027 season and $9 million after the 2028 season.

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This is why Allbright is linking Vance Joseph to a possible move to Colorado. Joseph attended the University of Colorado and played college football for the Buffaloes from 1990 to 1994. During his time there, he played both quarterback and running back for the team.

He would also bring NFL experience and defensive knowledge to the team as Colorado already struggled defensively.

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Deion Sanders’ teams have struggled defensively during the 2026 season. In 11 games, the Buffaloes have allowed an average of 29.3 points per game, ranking 109th among 138 FBS teams. They have also given up 391.1 yards per game.

However, for now, it is all speculation, as Deion Sanders’ firing has not been confirmed.

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Despite the rumors surrounding his job and criticism over another losing season, Sanders is focusing on the game.

“Do you think that bothers me?” Sanders said to the media ahead of the UCF game. “Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest? Do you think that affects or impacts my life? That don’t affect me like it may affect you or may affect some others. Because I’m in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I’m winning life.”

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Right now winning remains his only priority.

“Do I want to win? You’re darn skippy!” Sanders said. “Yes, yes, with all my heart, with all my soul. If you knew me, you would know how much I want to win. Not just me, because I’m a winner, I want to win for this city, for this fan base, for the kids in the locker room, the coaching staff, and the people who really, really, truly care. I want to win with all my heart.”

Now, let’s wait and see how things turn out for both Deion Sanders and Colorado after the UCF game.