Congratulations Pour In for Sean Payton as Broncos HC Welcomes New Family Member With Daughter’s Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Meghan got married in November 2025

Payton and his wife hosted a baby shower for Meghan in December

Brian Schottenheimer's wife also dropped her best wishes on the accouncement

Sean Payton has won a Super Bowl, resurrected the Denver Broncos franchise to championship contention, and rebuilt a roster from scratch. And now, he has won one more title for himself: GRANDFATHER.

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Coach Payton’s daughter, Meghan Payton Anderson, announced the birth of her son on IG as she posted some pictures. Three of the photos feature the family together: Meghan, her son, and her husband, Andrew Anderson.

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The very first picture shows the adorable newborn fast asleep in a cradle. Right near his head is a sign with his name, which Meghan also revealed in the caption.

“Welcome to World, Ace Payton Anderson 💙,” she wrote.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Payton Anderson (@meghanpayton) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

For Meghan, this marks a significant milestone in a stretch that has already moved very fast. She got married to Andrew on November 21, 2025, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during the Broncos’ bye week. The timing meant that Sean Payton could also be a part of the celebrations.

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Almost a month after the wedding, Meghan announced her pregnancy. By late December, Payton and his wife, Skylene, were hosting a baby shower for Meghan. And now, four months later, the head coach is a proud grandfather to little Ace.

As soon as Meghan shared the announcement on Instagram, it brought together the entire NFL community: family, coaches’ wives, players’ partners, and of course, the Mile High crowd.

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The NFL community lines up for Meghan

While the comments section blew up with hundreds of messages, some of the most prominent voices belonged to those who had real connections with Sean Payton, the Broncos, and Meghan directly. Beth Shuey, Sean’s ex-wife and Meghan’s mother, was at the very top of the list with her wishes.

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“Grammy loves him so much!!! 💙,” she wrote.

Meghan’s brother Connor kept his message short and let the exclamation points handle the rest: “ACE!!!!!💙💙💙🤩🤩🤩.”

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The congratulations weren’t limited to just family, though. Kennedy Stidham, wife of Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, was also among those who dropped a heartfelt wish.

“CONGRATS YALL 😭🤍,” she wrote. “hes perfect!!!!! you did it!!!!!”

Bo Nix has been Payton’s quarterback since 2024. His wife, Izzy Nix, also commented on Meghan’s post, showing how tightly their families have woven into each other’s lives in Denver.

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“Oh he is precious!!!!!! Congratulations 🥹🩵,” Izzy wrote.

Gemmi Schottenheimer, wife of Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, also showed love on Meghan’s announcement.

“Congratulations!!!” Gemmi wrote. “God is so good!! So happy for y’all 💙”

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But the fans weren’t that far behind either. “Already so obsessed with him 🤍 Cutest family 💙💙,” one fan gushed over the pictures.

While the usual streams of prayers and congratulations poured in, Denver took it upon itself to give two unofficial titles to little Ace.

One fan declared him “A Prince of Broncos Country,” while another one went with the more personal, “Denver’s favorite baby.”

Ace Payton Anderson has a grandfather who’s won championships, a father who crossed hemispheres for this family, and a mother who introduced him to the world in just six words. And on the very first day, Denver claimed him as its own.