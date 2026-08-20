Broncos Continue to Bolster Defense as Josh Allen’s Former Teammate Links Up With Sean Payton

Denver Broncos are leaving no stone unturned to keep their defensive identity going into another year. After displaying tremendous efforts to stop the opposition last season, they are adding to their strength this time by bringing in Josh Allen’s safety.

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“Former Bills safety Taylor Rapp signed today with the Denver Broncos,” ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

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Head coach Sean Payton and company now have enough safety depth to decide who backs up the starters Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufunga. Rapp will now compete with Devon Key, JL Skinner, Tycen Anderson, Miles Scott, and Parker Robertson for the top backup spot.

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Imago GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 01: Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp 24 runs back an interception for a touchdown during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals on December 1, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 01 Rams at Cardinals PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon191201042

Rapp enters his eighth season in the league. He spent the last three years with the Buffalo Bills, racking up 158 tackles (98 solo), eight passes defended, three tackles for loss, and one QB hit in 36 games played.

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He was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $4.67 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams back then. Rapp has dual Canadian-American citizenship, as his father is Canadian and his mother is Chinese.

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When he was drafted, he was part of just 0.4% of Asian athletes who compete at the Division I level, and he wanted to use his professional career as an example to others.

“It’s beyond making history to me,” Rapp told NFL.com in 2019. “To me, it’s about gaining a platform that will help inspire a generation of Chinese- and Asian-American kids. I don’t want to be just an answer to a trivia question; I want to inspire and have a real impact.”

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Rapp immediately broke into the scene with 100 tackles in 15 games in his rookie season. However, his second year with the Rams did not end that well, as the safety suffered a season-ending injury after nine games.

Something similar happened last season as well. Rapp was limited to just six games due to a knee injury that had been lingering since 2025 training camp. At that time, the team placed him on injured reserve to return later, but Rapp never returned from the injury.

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The Bills still had Rapp under contract for this season but decided to release him. Denver signed him after hosting him for a tryout last week.

According to Pro Football Rumors, Rapp will most likely land a “one-year commitment at or near the veteran minimum.”

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For Payton, adding Rapp is about depth and experience. The veteran has seen a lot of offensive schemes over his eight seasons and can help stabilize the safety rotation if injuries strike again. For Rapp, this is a chance to reset his career after an injury-plagued year.