“Couldn’t Even Do That”: Former Broncos QB Tim Tebow Admits He Failed at His “One Job” in Denver Return

Tim Tebow’s return to Empower Field at Mile High was supposed to be simple. Fourteen years after his final snap there in the unforgettable overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2011 playoffs, the Denver Broncos brought him back for their 2026 Week 2 home opener as an alumni flag planter and “Legend of the Game,” a ceremonial nod requiring nothing more than planting a flag before kickoff. Tebow somehow botched just that one task and laughed at himself after.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I had one job… and couldn’t even do that,” Tim Tebow wrote on X with a video of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video Tebow posted, he was standing on an elevated platform, decked out in his Broncos jacket, wrestling with an oversized orange team flag while pyrotechnics went off around him and the wind refused to cooperate. As he waved the flag vigorously, it detached from the pole in his hands and flew behind.

It’s the kind of clip that’s funny precisely because it’s Tebow, a guy who’s used to handling far tougher moments under way more pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

After getting the flag back, he ditched the pole and just waved the flag with both hands to avoid any more embarrassment. In the follow-up shots, he’s seen grinning about it back inside the stadium, and his wife Demi can’t stop laughing either.

“The flag wasn’t strong enough. It broke,” Tebow said in the video. “That was unreal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Broncos announced their plan earlier in the week that Tebow would plant the flag ahead of kickoff and get a shoutout on the video boards during a stoppage in play. Quarterback Bo Nix, who grew up watching Tebow before eventually getting to know him personally, talked about how much the moment meant to him.

“It’ll be awesome to see him sort of in his environment, back at his spot,” Nix said. “Our relationship’s grown as we’ve gone on, and I remember him a while back, watching him play. I was a huge fan; he was my favorite quarterback growing up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nix also touched on how their connection grew over the years, long before either of them wore a Broncos uniform.

“And then, as he became a commentator and announcer for the SEC, I was able to get to know him a little bit more (then),” Nix said. “Then now with being drafted with the Broncos and having that affiliation, we’ve been closer, been able to talk, been able to meet a couple times. So he’s a great friend, great role model, and it’ll be cool to have him out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s worth remembering just how short Tebow’s actual tenure in Denver was. He was drafted in the first round back in 2010, but he only played two seasons there. But that brief stretch produced one of the most iconic moments in franchise history: his legendary pass to Demaryius Thomas against Pittsburgh on January 8, 2012, which ended the game 11 seconds into overtime.

But speaking of Sunday’s matchup, coming off a rough Week 1 blowout loss to the Chiefs, the Broncos started slow again. They struggled in the red zone for stretches and found themselves down 13-3 in the third quarter before flipping the script completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

They scored on all three of their second-half possessions, leaning on a defense that kept forcing turnovers and a big night from Jaylen Waddle, who hauled in eight of his ten targets for 138 yards.

By the final whistle, Denver had erased that 10-point deficit and walked away with a 20-13 win over the visiting Jaguars.

Tibow’s ceremonial fumble was probably the only thing that went wrong for Broncos Country on Sunday.