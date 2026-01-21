Broncos Coach Named as Perfect Fit for Josh Allen After Bills Fire Sean McDermott

Essentials Inside The Story Bills seek new head coach to guide Josh Allen and strengthen offensive chemistry

Denver Broncos’ OC emerges as top candidate after stellar QB development

Ravens and Raiders also showing early interest, pending in-person interviews

Josh Allen left everything on the field in the Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos, but the Buffalo Bills still came up short. The playoff exit also marked the end of Sean McDermott’s nine-year tenure as head coach. Now, the franchise is looking for a new head coach who can guide the team and build a strong connection with the star quarterback. The NFL Insider, James Palmer, recently named the current Denver Broncos OC and quarterbacks coach as an ideal match for the Bills and Allen.

“I do think they want to go offensive side of the ball. And I think making their quarterback happy is a big part of what they want to do.” Palmer said. “And I’m not sure if Josh would be happier with anybody else. And he (Davis Webb) checks all the boxes.”

Now a coach at age 30, Webb once shared the Bills locker room as a player from 2019 to 2021. In his playing days, he was a backup quarterback to

Josh Allen , and the two had a close relationship. Playing six NFL seasons, including three with the Bills, he transitioned into coaching after retiring in 2022.

Though Davis Webb’s NFL playing career barely made a ripple (just two starts, 168 passing yards, and one touchdown), he’s emerged this season as a hot HC candidate. His reputation, leadership, and QB-room acumen have quickly vaulted him from backup to coveted coaching prospect.

Though only in his third NFL season, Davis Webb is already turning heads in Denver. Drawing from Sean Payton’s West Coast offense while blending influences from Kingsbury and Sonny Dykes, Webb has shown a feel for shaping quarterbacks and offensive culture that puts him on a fast track to a head-coaching role despite his youth.

Webb’s coaching career started with the Denver Broncos as the quarterbacks coach before he was given added duties as the offensive passing game coordinator this season. Under his supervision, Broncos’ Bo Nix ascended into the NFL as one of the

top quarterbacks , leading the franchise to the playoffs before a season-ending injury.

Besides his QB coaching role, he has done a great job as the offensive passing game coordinator, ranking within the top 10 of the NFL passing offense table this season. Webb’s dual impact as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator hasn’t gone unnoticed around the league. His ability to develop talent and craft top-tier offenses has other NFL teams keeping an eye out for him, too.

The Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders are also interested in Davis Webb

While Davis Webb could certainly be a great match for the Buffalo Bills, there are two other NFL teams in the mix for the coach. The

Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly also interested in the rising coach, having already conducted first-round interviews with him.

With the departure of John Harbaugh, the Ravens are searching for a coach capable of maximizing their star-studded offense. Similarly, the Raiders hope to reset next season with a new coach after a tough 2025 campaign, firing former head coach Pete Carroll after just one season.

According to reports, Davis Webb has already completed the first-round interview for the head coach position with both these teams. However, they need to wait for the in-person interview because he is laser-focused on the Denver Broncos’ AFC Championship game, which is against the New England Patriots next Sunday.

Under the NFL rules, Webb can’t give in-person interviews until the Broncos are eliminated. If they reach the Super Bowl, the interview could be pushed back to as early as February 8, 2026.

Although he lacks head coaching experience, given his proven pedigree with the quarterbacks, Webb could weave magic with the Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. On the other hand, as a result of the Raiders’ quarterback Geno Smith’s struggles last season, the Raiders may pursue a fresh face like Fernando Mendoza with their top pick of the 2026 NFL draft. If Webb coaches the Raiders next season with Mendoza as the starting quarterback, he could make a big impact in his rookie season.

