“Disrespectful to the QB Position”: Bo Nix Called Out by Ryan Fitzpatrick Despite Broncos’ Win Over Seahawks

The Denver Broncos secured a 17-14 overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the Week 6 game. However, Bo Nix wasn’t the one who ensured the win. Of course, he helped the Broncos secure two second-quarter touchdowns and gained a 10-point lead in the first half. But his performance faltered in the second half.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nix’s performance frustrated the former NFL quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick. He expressed his frustration during Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football broadcast and bashed Nix for his poor performance and lack of competitive spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s almost disrespectful to the quarterback position how he’s playing football right now,” Fitzpatrick said on the broadcast. “First of all, the guy doesn’t want to throw the ball. That’s fine. He’s throwing to the flats, he’s throwing behind, but he has no trust from his coach. He calls a screenplay on 3rd-and-eight. Just run up and let the clock keep going. He throws it away, Seattle gets the ball, they have a timeout.

“In overtime, he’s got two chances to be competitive. The last one being a designed run for him to run, make somebody miss, and get a first down for your football team!” Fitzpatrick said. “Now they’re in the locker room right now. They’re excited they won. He’s not playing competitive football right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nix completed 17-of-27 passes for 107 yards in the Week 6 game. He also added two extra yards on four carries. That’s actually his worst production this season. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell further noted that Nix’s longest completion in the game against the Seahawks traveled only 7.6 yards through the air.

To make things worse, nine of the Broncos’ 11 possessions ended up in punts on drives that had a maximum of five plays.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s worth noting that Nix fractured his ankle in the playoff game in the 2025 season. He spent most of the offseason rehabilitating his ankle and planning his comeback. However, there’s no indication that he’s still dealing with the ankle issue.

As the discussion continued, Charissa Thompson noted that Fitzpatrick has gotten fired up. She claimed that if Fitzpatrick was this fired up even though he’s not a part of the Broncos, she could only imagine how the Broncos’ fans must feel. That made the former quarterback feel sorry for Sean Payton and Davis Webb.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can only imagine how Sean Payton feels,” Fitzpatrick said. “I mean, Sean Payton, Davis Webb, everybody that blocks for him. He’s not competing right now… I don’t know if he’s still injured. I don’t know what’s going on. But it’s not good enough.”

In the end, it was the defensive lineup that played the most important role in securing the victory for the Broncos. They wouldn’t have won the game if not for Ja’Quan McMillian’s clutch interception in overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, Nix needs to focus on rediscovering his spark. And he needs to do so before the Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 25.