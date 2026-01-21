Fact Check: Are Broncos Putting Bo Nix On Painkillers To Start vs. Patriots? Truth Behind Viral Post

The Claim: The Denver Broncos are putting quarterback Bo Nix on painkillers for the AFC Championship game against the Patriots.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Denver Broncos beat the Bills during the AFC Divisional game in overtime, but the cost was perhaps too high. But according to some reports, Denver may have a solution. With six minutes left on the clock, Nix went for a rush but was tackled down by Cole Bishop. It appeared to be a harmless tackle, but when checked, it was found that Bo Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury. While it has been all but confirmed that Jarrett Stidham, their QB2, will play against the Patriots, hope has emerged in some rumors.

A post about his painkiller speculation reads:

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Broncos are “seriously considering” putting Bo Nix on Ketorolac, a heavy painkiller, to get him to play through his broken ankle injury,” posted NFL on Drop on X. “Nix is questionable to start vs the Patriots on Sunday.”

Our Rating: False

ADVERTISEMENT

The post says, “The Broncos are “seriously considering” putting Bo Nix on Ketorolac, a heavy painkiller.” And “Nix is questionable to start vs the Patriots on Sunday. The “seriously considering” and “questionable” confirm that the Broncos haven’t given the quarterback any painkillers. Moreover, Sean Payton, their head coach, has reinforced his confidence in Stidham to play against the Patriots.