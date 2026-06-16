Former Steelers WR Earns Second Chance in NFL With Broncos After Dominant UFL Season

When Hakeem Butler failed to make the final Pittsburgh Steelers roster after being called for the rookie minicamp in 2023, he felt his NFL dream was dead. But after earning the Offensive Player of the Year for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the United Football League, the NFL came calling with the Denver Broncos presenting the veteran wideout another chance by signing him for the 2026 season.

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The #Broncos are signing veteran WR and @TheUFL offensive player of the year Hakeem Butler, sources say. A 2019 fourth-round pick of the #AZCardinals, Butler led the UFL with 641 yards receiving on 29 catches for the @BattlehawksUFL and now joins Denver ahead of minicamp,” NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported via X.

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For Hakeem Butler, this comeback to the big leagues has been nothing short of remarkable. The 30-year-old began his journey after being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. However, he never got a chance to play for the NFC West franchise, as he spent his rookie season on injured reserve and was released before the 2020 season.

The Iowa State product then joined the Carolina Panthers by signing with their practice squad. Just over 10 days later, he was signed to the active roster of the Philadelphia Eagles. For Philly, Butler transitioned to the tight end position and featured in two games but failed to record any catches. The 30-year-old remained with the Eagles over the 2020-21 season as he signed a reserve/future contract in January but was released by the franchise in August.

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Butler, out of the NFL, attempted to play in the Canadian Football League, trying out with the BC Lions and the Edmonton Elks, but failed to secure a long-term opportunity after being cut by both teams. The former Iowa State receiver returned to the States and enrolled in the 2023 XFL supplemental draft, where he was selected by the Battlehawks in the fifth round. In St. Louis, Butler finally got a long-term opportunity and delivered with 51 receptions for 599 yards and eight touchdowns.

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On the back of this effort, the Steelers called him for a tryout, but he failed to secure a spot on the main roster. The 30-year-old returned to the Battlehawks and put forth another incredible season. As their star wideout, Butler racked up 652 receiving yards, 45 receptions, and five touchdowns, and won his first UFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

He was once again signed by an NFL team after the impressive UFL showing, this time by the Cincinnati Bengals. However, it did not work out for him as he was released in just one month.

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Returning to the UFL for a third time, Hakeem Butler continued where he left off by delivering his second Offensive Player of the Year award effort for the Battlehawks after posting a league-leading 641 receiving yards this past season on 29 receptions to help the team finish second in the UFL.

After years of perseverance and hard work, the Broncos fulfilled Butler’s NFL dream by signing him ahead of their minicamp and expressed excitement about the opportunity.

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“I’m deeply excited about the opportunity just to compete and the opportunity itself, and I would say that’s really where I’m at right now,” Butler said, per the Denver Gazette.

With this opportunity, Hakeem Butler gets another chance to live out his dream, but he isn’t the only UFL player to switch over to the NFL. The Broncos have also brought in Battlehawks star to bolster their defense for the upcoming season.

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After Butler, the Broncos sign Battlehawks cornerback Sean Fresch Jr.

The Denver Broncos’ defense was the franchise’s biggest strength in the 2025 season as they reached the AFC Championship, but lost to the New England Patriots. Now, to ensure they continue to dominate games on the defensive side of the ball, they have signed St. Louis Battlehawks cornerback Sean Fresch Jr. to improve their secondary. Fresch has been in the UFL the past two years after five years at Rice, making 29 tackles, breaking up four passes, and adding two sacks.

The star cornerback also earned All-UFL honors this year as a specialist, thanks to his 35 punt returns for 382 yards, averaging 10.9 yards per return, and will present another opportunity for the Broncos to utilize him.

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When asked about the opportunity to play in the NFL, Sean Fresch Jr. couldn’t contain his excitement and expressed how he wants to get to work as soon as possible.

“I feel amazing,” Fresch said per the Denver Gazette. “It’s my first NFL contract. I’m on top of the world right now. It’s a great team to be a part of. Great city, and I got a couple of guys I know on the team in Hakeem and Jahdae Barron (a cornerback who, like Fresch, is from Austin, Texas). So I’m feeling pretty good. I’m excited to get to work.”

With the Broncos signing both Butler and Fresch Jr., Denver has made it clear that the UFL is a legitimate talent pipeline for NFL-caliber players. For Butler especially, the journey has been long and difficult, but he now has the chance to finally prove himself on the biggest stage.