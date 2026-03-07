Broncos HC Sean Payton Offers to Pay Maxx Crosby’s Private Plane to Baltimore After AFC West Exit

Essentials Inside The Story Sean Payton offers to fund Maxx Crosby’s one-way flight to Baltimore.

Ravens acquire the Raiders star in a blockbuster interconference trade.

Crosby exits AFC West after recording 16.5 sacks against Denver.

With the blockbuster Maxx Crosby trade to the Baltimore Ravens, quarterbacks from the AFC West are expected to breathe a sigh of relief. Ever since making his debut for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019, Crosby has completed 69.5 sacks and, without fail, tormented every opposition signal-caller he has faced. However, no one is more ecstatic about Crosby’s departure from the division than Sean Payton, with the Denver Broncos head coach willing to make a grand gesture for the star edge rusher.

“Sean Payton called me soooo fired up the Raiders traded Maxx Crosby and even just texted Maxx saying he’s offering to pay a private plane one-way flight to Baltimore, happy to see him out of the division. Funny,” insider Jay Glazer reported on X.

The Denver head coach’s hilarious reaction comes up as Maxx Crosby has particularly enjoyed facing the Broncos throughout his career. The 28-year-old has locked horns against the Mile High 14 times in his career so far and has piled up a mind-boggling 16.5 sacks, which is the most for the star edge rusher against a particular opponent. This trend continued last season as well, with Crosby sacking Bo Nix in the Week 14 clash at Allegiant Stadium.

Other than paying for Maxx Crosby’s one-way flight to Baltimore, Sean Payton holds the star edge rusher in high regard, with Glazer’s tweet also revealing that the Broncos head coach considers the 28-year-old to be an “inspiration to watch and compete against.” However, this isn’t the first time Payton has expressed his adoration for the former Raiders star defender, as he had spoken highly of Crosby’s manic talent and athleticism.

“The challenge with him is, I said this the other day, these traits where he’s an exceptional athlete,” Payton said ahead of the Week 18 clash against the Raiders in 2024. “He bends really well, so it’s hard to stay on him. He can get off a block very quickly. He’s highly intelligent. So, you see him in a stance waiting; he obviously understands where the backs are. The other thing is his stamina is unique.”

With the Maxx Crosby problem off the list for Sean Payton and Co., the Broncos are expected to make big moves of their own in this offseason to push for a Lombardi Trophy after facing defeat against the New England Patriots in last season’s AFC Championship game.

The Denver Broncos are eyeing impact players at two positions

In the 2025-26 season, the Denver Broncos won their division with a 14-3 record before faltering in the conference championship. With Super Bowl hopes for the new year, Sean Payton and GM George Paton are looking to improve two key positions, as revealed by ESPN’s Jeff Legwold.

“Expect Payton to push for offseason moves to improve the offense’s big-play impact, especially at tight end and running back,” Legwold wrote.

TE1 Evan Engram recorded only 50 receptions on 76 targets for 461 yards and one touchdown. This performance was part of the Broncos’ larger tight ends’ issues, as they had only three touchdowns last season and none averaged over 9.2 yards per catch. Similarly, the franchise’s leading running back, J.K. Dobbins, is set to be an unrestricted free agent; hence, the Broncos would be on the lookout for an upgrade at this position.

With Maxx Crosby now heading to Baltimore, Sean Payton and the Broncos can finally focus on building a championship roster without their longtime division tormentor. If Denver can address their needs at tight end and running back, a Super Bowl run in 2026 looks very much within reach.