“I’m Familiar”: Broncos HC Sean Payton Sounds Off to Shut Down Question on NFL Disciplinary Rule Change

On Monday morning, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton held a Zoom conference for his first game-week press conference ahead of their Week 1 road test against the Kansas City Chiefs. Payton is no ordinary HC when it comes to league policy. The NFL reappointed him to its influential 12-member Competition Committee in January 2026 after his stint on the panel between 2017 and 2021.

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So, when Associated Press reporter Arnie Stapleton questioned him regarding the new NFL and NFLPA’s 3-strike player safety disciplinary system, one might have expected a detailed insight into the mind of one of the league’s revered coaches when it comes to policy changes. Instead, Sean Payton was quick to cut off the discussion entirely.

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“Yeah, I’m familiar with it. Um, no opinion either way uh or the other,” Sean Payton bluntly answered the reporters and moved on to the next question.

Payton has long been a respected voice when it comes to shaping league rules and officiating. Following the infamous “NOLA No-Call” in the 2018–19 NFC Championship Game, Payton pushed the Competition Committee to expand replay reviews. NFL team owners subsequently approved a historic one-year trial allowing pass interference calls and non-calls to be reviewed by a 31-1 vote.

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However, following a controversial 2019 season plagued by inconsistent application, the experimental rule was permanently scrapped ahead of the 2020 season.

The new player disciplinary system came straight out of the league team owner meetings in Atlanta on August 26. Under the agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA, any player who racks up 3 health and safety violations in a single season will now receive an automatic 1-game suspension, as well as fines.

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Under the new system, players who finish the season with only one eligible violation can receive a refund of the associated fine at season’s end. The NFL and NFLPA’s joint announcement, however, contained conflicting language on the amount of that refund, referring in separate passages to 50% and the full fine amount. Former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has been added to the pool of former players who oversee on-field discipline appeal hearings.

Sean Payton’s brief answer is interesting because coaches will play a role in upholding this disciplinary standard too. The new rules feature a coach accountability clause requiring head coaches to attend mandatory meetings with league officials if and when a player on their team reaches 2 strikes. NFL teams will also face escalating fines for repeat team safety infractions.

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Sean Payton wrapped up his entire Monday Zoom conference in just five minutes and 22 seconds across 8 questions. He gave equally short answers on player rotations, making it obvious his mind was strictly on football and the upcoming opener against their divisional rivals.

The Denver Broncos know this territory of disciplinary infractions and fines better than most teams. During Sean Payton’s first season in Denver, in 2023, former Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was suspended twice and forfeited over $800 K in salary for disciplinary infractions.

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Payton fiercely defended Jackson’s tackling style back then. He insisted that: “I know Kareem, I know his heart, and I know the way he’s played… When you see the play, his head is removed from the forcible contact.” This makes his completely neutral response to this latest disciplinary crackdown by the NFL all the more interesting.