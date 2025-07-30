J.K. Dobbins Clears Stance on RJ Harvey as Sean Payton Refuses to Hand Over RB1 Job

The Broncos’ run game in 2024? It was… fine. Serviceable. It kept drives alive, had a few solid outings. But let’s be honest, it never really scared anyone. They ranked just 14th in explosive rushing plays (runs of 10+ yards) and averaged merely 4.1 yards per carry as a team. There wasn’t that spark, that home-run threat, that could change a game in one snap. Fans knew it. Sean Payton definitely knew it. And heading into 2025, the Broncos decided to bring some juice to the RB room.

Enter RJ Harvey. The rookie’s only just getting started, but already, he’s making waves in camp. There’s a spark every time he touches the ball. It’s got the fans leaning forward and coaches paying close attention. But it’s not just the staff noticing. J.K. Dobbins has his eye on Harvey…and he made his feelings known.

In a recent interview, J.K. Dobbins couldn’t hide his excitement about the rookie. “Rj is really good. He’s willing to learn, he wants to he really good. He has good talent. I think it’s gonna be a good year for the RB room,” he said. And judging solely by initial looks? Yeah, good is an understatement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

When the Broncos grabbed RJ Harvey with the 60th pick in the 2025 Draft, it wasn’t about the “future.” They wanted a rookie who could make an impact now. Scouts loved his compact frame, quick-cut vision, and explosive burst. GM George Paton called him a “dynamic” playmaker, the kind of guy who can turn a basic handoff into a game-breaking moment. And when you look at his college resume, you’d understand why.

He lit up at UCF. Racking up 1,577 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in 2024, he led the nation in runs of 10+ yards with a whopping 54. That’s a ridiculous 23.3% explosive run rate. Highest in the FBS, by the way. And when you pair that kind of breakaway ability with Denver’s elite run-blocking line from last season? Yeah, that’s the kind of back the Broncos have been missing.

And that quality is very much alive in training camp. He left Sean Payton visibly stunned at a play. The kid pulled off one of those runs, and the coach just stared at his coordinators like, “Did that really just happen?” What looked like a routine, maybe even a busted play, turned into a 15-yard chunk out of nowhere. Harvey bounced off a tackler, cut back across the field, and just took off.

So, yeah. J.K. Dobbins might be the first team player to openly give him his flowers, but he’s making his presence known. And with Sean Payton’s recent stance? There are no limits to just how far he can push this season.

Sean Payton isn’t giving anyone the crown just yet?

The RB room is not set in stone. Not anymore. With J.K. Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey headlining a pretty loaded backfield, Sean Payton isn’t handing out any RB1 crowns just yet. Name recognition? Draft position? Doesn’t matter.

When the pads came on at training camp, Sean Payton was not-so-subtle about his stance on the RB room. “I’m anxious to see the whole group. In other words, you’re looking out and seeing them run with the ones, but I want to see these other guys, too,” he said.

For Payton, it’s simple: once the pads come on, running back is one of the easiest spots to judge. No overthinking, no fluff. “When a play is blocked, you want to see that yardage and then some. The good runners, they add a little spaghetti sauce to the recipe,” Payton added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That whole “earn it, don’t expect it” ideology? It’s exactly what’s fueling Denver’s RB room right now. J.K. Dobbins came in on a prove-it deal after racking up 905 yards and 9 TDs with the Chargers last year. RJ Harvey? He’s the electric rookie fresh off a monster season at UCF. And behind them? A hungry group of backs: Audric Estimé, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson. Yeah, that is one crowded and hungry crowd.

For Payton, it’s all about tape, not talk. Sure, he knows what Dobbins can do on Sundays. But outside of that? A big room to explore. He wants to see it. On film. In real contact. Whether it’s Harvey hitting a hole with a lightning bolt, Dobbins grinding out steady gains, or Estimé lowering the boom with one-cut power, the job’s up for grabs. All about who shows up when the pads are on.