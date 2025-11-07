Broncos’ J.K. Dobbins Confirms Major Flaws in Bo Nix’s Struggling Offense Despite TNF Win

We’re more than halfway through the season, and the Denver Broncos are still holding it down at the top of the AFC West with an impressive 8-2 record. But let’s be honest…it’s the defense carrying the load lately. The offense hasn’t just clicked the same way, and it was displayed in the Thursday night football against the Las Vegas Raiders. While the defense restricted the Raiders’ offense to just seven points, Denver’s offense could only manage 10 points against a depleted defense. Even Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins didn’t hold back, voicing his concern about the unit’s struggles.

“The defense is winning us the games, and we’re not helping them. We’re not doing them any justice. We’re not,” J.K. Dobbins said after the game. “I feel bad the way we play on offense and the way they play on defense because they’re doing so great and then we’re doing so bad. And they’re our brothers, too. So, it just sucks, ’cause they’re out there, so many plays, playing their butts off. We can’t keep doing that to them.” Well, winning fixes everything, but it sure isn’t for the Broncos’ offense.

Denver won their seventh straight game of the season, similar to the 2015 season streak, during which it won the Super Bowl. But the offense on Thursday doesn’t seem to learn anything from their mistakes. It could manage only 220 yards and punted seven times. The penalties were also a major concern. In their 11 penalties for 78 yards, eight came from the offense. This makes them the second most penalized offense in the league. Even their rushing game has been struggling to create an impact this season.

The offense has performed modestly, racking up 128.6 yards per game and scoring just 23.5 points per game, showing their inability to produce big numbers in impactful games. Despite this, the defense is holding on for the campaign.

The Broncos’ defense can win them a Super Bowl

While the offense has faced major struggles, the defense has been nothing short of exceptional. It has totaled 46 sacks in its 10 appearances. With major contributions from players like Nik Bonitto (9.5 sacks) and Jonathan Cooper (7.5 sacks), the defense is on point this season. The team is second to the Houston Texans in total yards allowed per game (270.7).

“I think it’s just the selflessness we all play with,” Bonitto said postgame. “We’re not afraid to rush with each other. We practice all week doing it, we meet all week, and I feel like the love and the way we’re able to do it all week in practice, it just shows off in the game. We’re not surprised by the results.”

The Broncos managed their game-winning field goal because safety J.L. Skinner blocked a Raiders punt. It set the offense at the Raiders’ 12-yard line with just 1:29 left in the third quarter. Though the defensive players like Bonitto, Cooper, and Skinner have taken the responsibility to run the game, they also said that the offense should not be concerned.

“We don’t look at what the offense does, what the special teams does. Our job is to go out there and get stops,” Bonitto said after the game. The Broncos will now welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to the Empower Field at Mile High on Nov.17.