Broncos’ Jarrett Stidham Issues Bo Nix Statement After QB’s Ankle Surgery News

The Denver Broncos‘ stellar run knew no bounds before their star quarterback, Bo Nix, suffered a massive blow. After getting his ankle injured during their divisional round clash (against the Buffalo Bills), the chances of him showing up for the upcoming clash are now dead. Amid the troublesome situation, backup QB Jarrett Stidham stepped forward to reassure fans of his readiness, making it clear that he always prepares himself as a starter. Above all, he also gave fans what they were waiting for: a psychological rundown of the locker room following the QB’s injury.

“My thoughts and prayers have been with Bo since Saturday night,” Stidham told Troy Rench. “I mean, it’s crushing because he’s one of my best friends. And Sam and I were talking about this exam, and I probably spend more time with him than his wife does right now.”

According to the newly released reports, the injury has marked the end of Nix’s career. The head coach, Sean Payton, confirmed that the QB will now be preparing to undergo the treatment process, leading to a recommended surgery scheduled in the weeks ahead. In light of this, the coaching team has confirmed that they now rely on Jarrett Stidham to start the game, and it seems like he is more than ready for it.

“I think every week I’ve always going back to when I was backing up Russ,” Stidham responded. “I’ve prepared the same every single week like I am the starter. Just hasn’t obviously been that way. Mine is two weeks. So my preparation hasn’t changed one bit. And yeah, that’s just kind of what I view.”

