Jarrett Stidham’s Wife Kennedy Sends 2-Word Message as Broncos QB’s Outfit vs. Patriots Goes Viral

The Denver Broncos will take on the New England Patriots for the Lamar Hunt Trophy as they enter the AFC Championship finals for the first time since 2015. As the franchise gears up, this game is extra-special for the Denver quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, who will be starting in his first postseason fixture. Ahead of the biggest game of his career, Jarrett’s wife, Kennedy Stidham, shared a motivating message for the 29-year-old.

Kennedy Stidham wrote, “Let’s Go!!!!!!” as she shared an Instagram story ahead of the AFC Championship game.

Jarrett Stidham has become the protagonist of one of the most compelling storylines in the NFL with the Denver Broncos losing their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, to a season-ending injury during their thrilling 33-30 victory against the Buffalo Bills.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.