Jarrett Stidham’s Wife Sends Message on AFC Championship Loss as Criticism Mounts Against Broncos QB

Jarrett Stidham’s wife broke her silence after the Denver Broncos’ heartbreaking 10-7 AFC Championship loss to the New England Patriots. While she expressed gratitude on social media, criticism continues to build around the quarterback.

“We love this team, we love this city,” Kennedy Stidham wrote on X. “Thank yall for the kindest support all week, this city is so special, this team is so special, we wanted this so badly for everyone.”

Kennedy re-shared the team’s official post-game post on her IG story, thanking God while wrapping up her message. Meanwhile, her post comes amid growing backlash for Jarrett Stidham because of his late-game struggles.

The Broncos led 7–0, but passed on a short field goal that could’ve extended the lead. Instead, Sean Payton opted to go for it after a timeout. The decision backfired when Stidham nearly threw an interception, turning the ball over on downs.

