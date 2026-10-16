Jaylen Waddle Exits Field as Triple Injury Strikes Broncos vs. Seahawks During TNF Game

The Denver Broncos acquired Jaylen Waddle in a trade with Miami, with hopes of bringing his talents to use in the 2026 season. But tragedy struck in the Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

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“Status alert: Jaylen Waddle headed to locker room early Thursday,” Underdog NFL shared on X.

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The clock had 42 seconds left in the second quarter when the cameras spotted Waddle moving to the locker room with his helmet in his hands. But according to the Prime Video broadcast, the wide receiver went to the medical tent.

It’s still unclear if Waddle suffered an injury during the play or whether he was dealing with a pre-existing problem. But according to Troy Renck, a columnist for the Denver Post, Waddle possibly suffered a shoulder injury.

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“Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle is questionable to return tonight due to a shoulder injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his social media platform.

Additionally, Dr. Jesse Morse, a sports injury expert, took to X and hinted at a possible injury to the rib. According to him, people often grab their shoulders for chest injuries as well.

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When he left the field, Jaylen Waddle had caught only two passes for 15 yards, although quarterback Bo Nix targeted him five times. Of course, the Broncos were leading the game by 14-3 when Waddle left for the locker room. But Waddle didn’t really stay out of the game for long.

As the whistle for the third quarter blew, the wide receiver returned to the game. Schefter was one of the first to announce the same on X. Yet, the concerns around Waddle’s health still exist.

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Well, things were already troubling for the wide receiver. Earlier in August 2026, he suffered a grade I left hamstring strain. With less than 10% of the muscle being affected, most grade I strains heal within a couple of weeks.

However, Waddle gave the fanbase another injury scare when he wore a walking boot after the Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams. It turned out to be a minor foot concern, and the receiver played through the subsequent practice sessions without missing out on any games.

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Through the previous five games, Waddle caught 18-of-31 passes for only 204 yards and scored just one touchdown. That made him one of the questionable members of the Broncos’ receiving corps this season. But he isn’t the only one to give the fans an injury scare.

Before Jaylen Waddle, Malcolm Roach gave the Denver Broncos an injury scare

You read it right! Malcolm Roach was on the Broncos’ bench before the second half began. The defensive lineman got evaluated in the blue medical tent before leaving the sideline and moving on to the locker room before halftime.

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Nevertheless, Roach came back to the sideline and was available to play in the third quarter as the Broncos led the game by more than 10 points.

“Malcolm Roach came out of the medical tent and immediately got his helmet and went on the field,” Broncos beat writer Zac Stevens wrote on X. “He’s good.”

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Seeing Jaylen Waddle and Malcolm Roach temporarily disappear into the blue medical tent certainly sparked panic across the Broncos fanbase. And their return is proof that Denver’s locker room is filled with sheer grit. However, surviving a grueling Thursday Night Football matchup requires more than just toughness, especially when several key players are already sidelined.

On the other hand, an ankle injury has sidelined safety Talanoa Hufanga and cornerback Pat Surtain II. Both of them were out of the Week 6 game and did not appear in practice sessions earlier this week. Meanwhile, cornerback Riley Moss had limited practice due to his rib injury. Safety Brandon Jones, defensive end Sai’vion Jones, and guard Ben Powers were active through the practice sessions despite their injuries.

The Broncos are trying their best to improve their 3-2 record this season. And to do that, they need starters like Roach and Waddle to stay active and healthy through the games. For now, they need to focus on maintaining their massive lead against the Seattle Seahawks till the last second of the Thursday Night Football game.