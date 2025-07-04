Broncos Legend Ed McCaffrey Makes 4th of July Announcement and Shares Christian McCaffrey Update

During the late ’90s, Ed McCaffrey etched out a legend in Denver that continues to resonate through the Rockies. Prone to making precise routes, unafraid to make catches in the middle of the field, and having a team-first attitude. Ed McCaffrey set a franchise record with 101 receptions in 2000, establishing himself as one of the most reliable wide receivers in Broncos history. The same season, his career abruptly changed course with a serious leg injury in Week 1. What set McCaffrey apart, though, wasn’t his statistics; it was how he reacted. He came back the next year with the same work ethic that made him a regular on three Super Bowl championship teams. That discipline, which was formed in pain and stress, never really abandoned him.

Flash ahead to this Fourth of July, and the McCaffrey legacy rolls on. The 56-year-old might have retired from the field, but he’s far from slowing down. He recently took to his Instagram and shared a post by his brand on his story. He, indeed, celebrated the day with a new achievement: the family’s first official product launch in the health foods space, protein bites added to the long-time list of McCaffrey mustard and horseradish sauce.

Former Denver Broncos star Ed McCaffrey holds up a jersey with his familiar No. 87 while flanked by University of Northern Colorado athletic director Darren Dunn, left, and President Andy Feinstein during a news conference Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Greeley, where he was introduced as the school s new football coach.

What began as a novelty is now a full-fledged family venture. The new line of protein bites is already hitting retail stores like Kroger and Dick’s Sporting Goods and is set to be available on Amazon ahead of Prime Day. ”We are looking to grow and expand this business into a lot of other categories.” Ed said, ”We are going to have everyone participate, and it’s something I’m proud to do with our boys.” The announcement came with a hint of pride and plenty of humor.

In a recent conversation with SportsCasting, he expressed, ”I love my family, I love sports, I love food,. I think food brings everything together. I’m trying to eat healthy, and all my kids are religious about their diets”. McCaffrey Brands’ new protein bites capture that lifestyle: gluten-free, non-GMO, plant-based and, perhaps most importantly, produced in such a range of flavors as fudge brownie, birthday cake, and chocolate chip cookie dough.

”It took a long time,” Ed said. “Most of them were chalky or had a medicine taste. Finally, we found a manufacturer that created this phenomenal product for us…… One I’d proudly put my name on.” Ed McCaffrey‘s wish to build something more lasting than football is real.

However, as his business expands, so does his life as a dad watching another McCaffrey battle through the toughest year of his career.

Christian McCaffrey’s comeback?

The transition from talking about the brand to discussing football came naturally as Ed shifted focus to his eldest son, Christian. He’s entering a new chapter of his own. After a dominant 2023 campaign that earned him AP Offensive Player of the Year honors, the 49ers running back endured an injury-plagued 2024 season, finishing with just 202 rushing yards and no touchdowns in four games.

“Oh, man, he’s so motivated,” Ed said. “He’s patient this year. Last year, he was really eager to get to the field after they lost the Super Bowl.” That shift in mindset stems from the 49ers’ heartbreaking Super Bowl loss in early 2024. In the aftermath, Christian threw himself full-force into training camp preparation. While Ed admires that level of passion, he believes it may have backfired.

Finding balance is key—especially as Christian gears up for Week 1. He got married last year, and he and his wife are expecting their first child later this summer. It’s a major life transition, one that Ed says has sharpened his son’s focus. “He’s doing so many good things,” Ed added, explaining how Olivia helps manage Christian’s schedule and supports his routine.

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, November 10, 2024, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian McCaffrey 23 at Raymond James Stadium.

When it comes to training, Christian’s discipline is unquestionable. “He does not miss treatment. And he does not miss a workout. He is doing everything he can to be the best version of himself,” Ed said.

Christian also fully participated in the 49ers’ offseason program with what he described as “zero restrictions,” a positive sign as the fall approaches. But Ed knows football is only one piece of the puzzle. The emotional and psychological toll of injury, performance pressure, and expectation can weigh heavily—something Ed himself learned during his playing days.

Now, with the McCaffreys on the verge of welcoming a new baby and launching a new chapter in their business ventures, there’s a strong sense of legacy in motion. One generation paved the way. The next is writing its own story. And somewhere in the middle, there’s a mustard tag, a protein snack, and a family continuing to support one another—on and off the field.