Broncos Legend Makes Huge Prediction for Sean Payton’s Offense Amid A.J. Brown Trade Links

Essentials Inside The Story Broncos are maintaining continuity with most of last season’s core.

Aqib Talib’s comments spark intrigue about potential moves.

Focus shifts toward adding more explosiveness on offense.

Sean Payton isn’t just tinkering with the Broncos‘ roster this offseason; according to a franchise legend, he’s preparing to make a truly explosive addition to the offense. With much of last season’s core already in place, the focus has now shifted toward adding a true game-changing playmaker.

“They’re bringing back that same defense. Same D coordinator. A minor tweak on offense,” Aqib Talib said in the recent episode of The Arena: Gridiron. “We’re going to let the young mind, Davis Webb, call the plays, and we will have an offensive, new, explosive player on offense.”

Talib admitted this was just a guess, but he delivered it with a confidence that made the prediction noteworthy.

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“I’m just telling you, when it breaks, just say, ‘Hell yeah, Lib said that,’” Talib said. “We will have one. Just trust me on that.”

So, could it be A.J. Brown? Before jumping there, let’s have a look at why Payton might be chasing more firepower. The offensive core remains largely intact, with the running back room featuring a mix of youth and experience in second-year player RJ Harvey, newly-signed J.K. Dobbins, and Jaleel McLaughlin. The team is also deep at tight end, with a group led by Evan Engram, and the receiver corps still boasts veterans like Courtland Sutton alongside younger talents.

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However, the offense lacked a true fear factor last season, ranking near the middle of the pack in explosive play production across several key metrics.

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Things got worse when looking at even bigger plays. Denver had very few pass plays of 50 or more yards last season. For comparison, some of the league’s top offenses produced significantly more plays of that magnitude.

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To solve that problem, a team needs a true game-breaker at wide receiver, which is why speculation has begun to swirl around one of the league’s elite talents

A.J. Brown trade buzz grows as Sean Payton eyes explosive fix for offense

As the Denver Broncos continue shaping their offseason, the focus has been on one thing. The front office wants more explosive plays, which is precisely why the Broncos have been linked to A.J. Brown. Reports have suggested that Eagles GM Howie Roseman may be open to offers for the star receiver.

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“I’ll be interested to see if the price drops on A.J. Brown, if that’s still a possibility,” NFL analyst Brian Baldinger said during an appearance on DNVR Sports on Monday. “I know that there’s interest there on both sides. Maybe tepid, but some interest, at least enough to inquire about the asking price.”

A.J. Brown’s 2025 season in Philadelphia was tough. He had 78 catches for 1,003 yards and scored 7 touchdowns in 15 games in 2025. There were reports and public comments suggesting frustration with his usage alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts.

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As the Eagles’ season progressed, rumors about him being traded started to spread. This could leave a small window for teams like the Broncos to explore a move. As things stand, all eyes are on Sean Payton and the Broncos. With a clear need for offensive firepower and a team legend’s prediction hanging in the air, all eyes are on Sean Payton to see if he’ll make a franchise-altering move.