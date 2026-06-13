Broncos Legend Sees Sean Payton Taking Over Play-Calling Duties Again on One Condition After Signing Contract Extension

Sean Payton had decided back in February that he would be stepping away from offensive play-calling duties for the first time in his head-coaching career. That responsibility will now fall to Davis Webb, who was promoted to offensive coordinator this offseason and is set to call plays when the season begins. However, not everyone is convinced that Payton will stay away from the headset forever. Broncos legend Mark Schlereth recently pointed to that one scenario that could pull Payton back into play-calling duties.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I see this metamorphosis into head coach, CEO, managing the coaches, and taking some of that off my plate and tying everything together,” Schlereth explained regarding Payton’s mindset on The Stinkin’ Truth. “Kind of almost, if Bill Parcells is his mentor, who he talks to every week, that type of scenario. Unless I get to go back to calling plays.

ADVERTISEMENT

And let me tell you from the Davis Webb standpoint, Davis Webb will call plays as long as their offense is clicking. So don’t be surprised if, within the first two weeks, it’s not clicking. Sean goes, ‘Hey man, give me the play sheet. Like I’m taking that back over.’ So, I wouldn’t doubt that either.”

Payton is willing to let Webb take charge. Schlereth believes it comes down to results. If the offense is clicking under Webb’s direction, Payton won’t be looking over his shoulder or rushing to take the headset back. In fact, Payton was impressed with Webb’s work after the 31-year-old called plays in a preseason game last summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In The Stinkin’ Truth segment, Schlereth also made a connection with Bill Parcels, Payton’s mentor. Parcels excelled at managing his team rather than functioning primarily as the coordinator. And that’s something Payton has picked up, as he handed the play-calling duties to Webb.

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 05: Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is shown before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Denver Broncos on October 5th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 05 Broncos at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251005068

This isn’t the first time Payton has stepped away from the play-calling duties. During his 2012 suspension with the Saints, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael took over play-calling responsibilities. He was also handed the role at the start of the 2016 season as well as for a pair of games in 2021. The one against the Colts after Payton suffered a leg injury and another against the Buccaneers when the head coach was sidelined by COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

But for the foreseeable future, Payton will remain in his role as the head coach, and Webb will handle the offensive firepower. However, Webb isn’t going to let Payton’s influence go into oblivion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis Webb won’t let go of Sean Payton’s influence on the Denver Broncos

“The best [offensive mind] I’ve been with is upstairs,” Webb recently weighed in regarding his relationship with Payton. “[A] gold jacket Hall of Fame head coach, play-caller, culture builder. For the last three years, sitting next to him in every single staff meeting, every single offensive game plan meeting has rubbed off in a lot of ways.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Payton branded Webb as a sharp mind with a knack for offensive play. But for Webb, it was Payton who inspired him to stay with the Broncos as a coach. The duo think alike and the new OC knows how Payton wants the game to be played. But Webb will also bring in his expertise around the quarterback room and grow the new offense around it. Of course, he doesn’t want to give up on Payton’s offensive philosophy.

And that’s what excited Webb. Leaning on Payton and learning from him through his experience and game plan meetings further hyped him up. He seemed to know that all of this would help him as a young play-caller.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, Payton will enter his 20th season as a head coach. And even though he’s 63 years old, he isn’t planning to retire anytime soon. He didn’t even give it a lot of thought.

“I think I’ve got a lot of juice left and enjoy what we’re doing,” Payton said in a presser on Thursday. “Someone asked the other day, ‘Do you enjoy it?’ And I think when that stops is when you’ve got to look at it, but I’m not at that spot right now.”

Whether he strictly manages the sideline or snatches the play sheet back during a tense fourth quarter, Payton’s fingerprints will remain all over the Denver Broncos’ offense.