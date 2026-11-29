The Denver Broncos have taken two major steps after suffering a tough 27-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, signaling a shift in the backfield.

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The team has ended J.K. Dobbins’ one-game suspension, allowing him to return before its Week 13 home game against the Miami Dolphins. At the same time, the Broncos released running back Cody Schrader, as 9NEWS Denver reporter Mike Klis reported on X.

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The Denver Broncos had suspended J.K. Dobbins for conduct detrimental to the team.

“I’m suspending J.K. Dobbins for this weekend’s game, conduct detrimental, that’s all I’m going to say about it,” said head coach Sean Payton. “Head coach’s decision.”

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After announcing the suspension, Payton did not explain what Dobbins had done to receive the punishment. The decision raised questions about Dobbins’ playing time, which had continued to decrease during the 2026 season.

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Across 10 games with the Denver Broncos, he has recorded 99 carries for 324 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. He has also caught nine of 10 targets for 31 receiving yards, bringing his total to 355 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.

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His performance declined after the 2025 season. That year, J.K. Dobbins played 10 games for the Denver Broncos, starting nine. He recorded 153 carries for 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He also caught 11 passes for 37 yards, finishing the season with 809 total scrimmage yards and four touchdowns.

Apart from that, Denver was one of the teams interested in signing free-agent running back Travis Etienne in early 2026, but he chose to join his hometown New Orleans Saints. The Jacksonville Jaguars also tried to sign J.K. Dobbins, and he came close to joining them. However, after missing out on Etienne, Denver brought Dobbins back and made him its starting running back.

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Then came Schrader’s release. This decision came as a shocker, as the Denver Broncos had moved Cody Schrader from their practice squad to the main roster on Thursday.

He had already played three games after being called up from the practice squad, which was the maximum allowed. By adding him to the active roster, Denver made him eligible to play in future games.

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On top of that, Schrader returned three kickoffs for 71 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. But despite that, he failed to secure his spot on the team.

The Broncos already have several running backs on their roster, including rookie Jonah Coleman, who has taken over the starting role, and Tyler Badie, who returned from injured reserve. Then there’s RJ Harvey, who is also expected to return from injured reserve soon after recovering from a knee injury, giving Denver another option in the backfield.

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Along with these roster moves, the team’s struggles against the Steelers were also evident, particularly at quarterback.

Bo Nix Struggles Against the Steelers

Bo Nix had a rough day, committing three turnovers that helped Pittsburgh take control of the game. The Broncos gave up 14 points through those turnovers. However, head coach Sean Payton took responsibility for the early mistakes.

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“I think early on we gave them opportunities for momentum and that falls on me. So, we can only lose the game once, but we gotta learn from it and lick our wounds, get back ready next week to play a good game at home,” Payton said.

Although Nix has struggled in bad weather before, Payton did not blame the conditions for his performance.

“He’s played well in weather. It’s hard to be one-dimensional like we were today for any quarterback. So, that would be a lot more on me than Bo,” Sean Payton said.

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Nix finished the game completing 22 of 40 passes for 169 yards, with no touchdowns, two interceptions, and one fumble. Along with him, rookie running back Jonah Coleman also had a quiet game, gaining just 26 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Now that Dobbins has returned to the roster, it will be interesting to see whether he can make a difference and whether Nix can improve his performance in the Broncos’ next game.