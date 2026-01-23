Broncos Make John Elway Announcement Ahead of Conference Championship vs. Patriots

The AFC Championship is almost here, and the Broncos are bringing in a blast from the past for good luck. Denver defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in OT in the divisional round to enter their first Championship game since 2015. Ahead of this big-ticket matchup, the franchise has enlisted the help of Broncos legend John Elway for a special role. Elway led Denver to two consecutive Super Bowl titles in 1998 and 1999 before winning another Lombardi Trophy as General Manager in 2015.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hence, ahead of their AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots, John Elway will serve as Denver’s honorary captain. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the development.

“John Elway, who led the Broncos to seven AFC Championship Game victories as a Hall-of-Fame quarterback and GM, will serve as Denver’s honorary captain for Sunday’s conference championship game against the Patriots,” Schefter reported via Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.