Broncos Make Zach Allen Announcement as $24M Contract Extension Projection Made 

As the Broncos ended their playoff drought last season, one of their most explosive DLs made a statement. “I mean, that’s the reason why I came here and to do with just this group of guys, just kind of what we built over the past two years has been absolutely incredible…” Zach Allen, the guy touted as ‘NFL’s most disruptive interior D-linemen’, made sure his presence was felt hard on the roster. And after two successful years in Denver and a Second Team All-Pro later, Allen is ready for another honor worthy of his veteran status.

The Broncos suffered a brutal postseason loss. But Allen was in a league of his own. He led the league with a staggering 40 quarterback hits. A big jump from the year before. Add a career-best 32 solo tackles to that, and you know what he was cooking in the Broncos’ defense. Allen continued to absorb DC Vance Joseph’s playbook (the two already had a history from Allen’s Cardinals days). As Joseph simplified the calls, it translated directly into the field. Allen himself noted, “It’s the best. I mean, we play now an attack style. Simple. Only a few calls. And that’s all you can ask for, especially as a guy up front.” And as Allen enters his 7th year in the NFL with big expectations, bigger things are popping up for Denver’s defensive cornerstone.

The Broncos just dropped a major announcement on the X handle recently. Allen has found himself a spot on the NFL’s top 100 players for 2025. As the post writes, “Making his #NFLTop100 debut at no. 9️⃣0️⃣ 👏, @TheZALLEN44!” Since Allen arrived in Denver, the Broncos’ defense has gone from middle-of-the-pack to one of the most feared units in the league. Coaches have simplified the scheme, letting their playmakers attack instead of react, and Allen’s thriving. The numbers back him up as well. In his two years with the Broncos, he’s stacked up 13.5 sacks, a whopping 121 tackles, and a total of 64 QB hits. These are massive jumps from his earlier years in the NFL, even with him missing one game last season. But it’s not just about the stats.

Allen’s impact is contagious. He has helped elevate the play of guys like Nik Bonitto and John Franklin-Myers, and the ripple effect translates to a defensive overhaul that the league now fears. With Allen anchoring the line, Denver has shut down the run, terrorized quarterbacks, and made a habit of forcing turnovers.

Big money moves: Zach Allen’s upcoming extension

Zach Allen’s breakout hasn’t just turned heads on the field. It’s also got the front office crunching numbers and agents working overtime. As Allen enters his contract year, he’s left no doubt in his defensive prowess. And now, as one of the league’s top players this year, analysts believe big money is heading Allen’s way. GM George Paton’s desire to keep the core locked in with extensions also helps Allen’s case.

Pro Football Rumors’ Sam Robinson put it best. Robinson believes the stage is perfect for Allen at the moment. “The former Cardinals third-round pick, who entered the NFL in Vance Joseph‘s first Arizona offseason, resides in a good position to cash in. – The Broncos will be looking at a sizable raise here, as the defensive tackle market has moved twice since Allen’s March 2023 accord.” Robinson made the case for Allen with his last two seasons’ performances. He also noted Allen was the reason the Broncos made the playoffs. “Allen recorded a whopping 40 QB hits last season; that not only led the NFL in 2024, it ranks near the top among modern pass-rushing seasons.” The projection for Allen? A cool spot on the “second tier” with the number ranging from $22.5 to $24 million.

Denver’s cap situation looks healthy. The defense is built around young, ascending talent. The timing couldn’t be better for both sides. Allen’s extension could set the tone for future deals with Denver’s defensive powerhouses. With the sun setting on Allen’s existing $45.75 million contract, the market has also ballooned significantly. How long before he gets the big deal?