Broncos Mourn Loss of Former GM who Led them to back-to-back SB Championships

By 1978, John Beake thought his coaching days were behind him. After losing his job with the New Orleans Saints, he let his family choose where they wanted to settle. They picked Fort Collins, Colorado, where Beake got his real estate licence and prepared to start over. Football, which had taken him from coaching high school players in New York to the NFL sidelines, was no longer the plan.

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Then his sons, Chip and Chris, wanted to watch the Denver Broncos practise. Beake took them to the team’s training camp in Fort Collins, where they stood behind the ropes with the other fans. But head coach Red Miller spotted his old coaching acquaintance and asked what he was doing there. Beake explained that he had left football and was getting into real estate. Miller had another idea: he needed someone to break down film. There was just one catch: he couldn’t pay him.

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But Beake took the unpaid job and came right back into the NFL, beginning a 22-year run with Denver. He worked his way through the Broncos’ front office, eventually becoming general manager and helping shape the teams that would take the franchise to five Super Bowls. Now, the organization is mourning the man who helped build that legacy:

“The Broncos are saddened by the passing of longtime executive John Beake, who made an enduring impact on our organization during more than two decades with the team,” the Broncos said in a statement, without providing a cause of death. “John helped guide the Broncos to five Super Bowl appearances, including back-to-back World Championships, and was a respected leader throughout one of the most successful eras in franchise history.”

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Beake’s legacy in Denver was built through more than the two championship seasons that closed his tenure as general manager. He spent 14 seasons in the role, from 1985 to 1999, after joining the organization in 1979 as director of pro personnel and later serving as director of player personnel. In that time, the Broncos won seven division titles and made 12 playoff appearances. But the road to their first Lombardi Trophy included three Super Bowl defeats that tested the franchise long before its eventual breakthrough.

Denver reached the Super Bowl three times in Beake’s first five seasons as GM, only to lose each game by a wide margin. The Broncos fell 39–20 to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXI, 42–10 to Washington in Super Bowl XXII and 55–10 to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIV. The last defeat was particularly brutal, leaving Denver with little to show for its repeated trips to the sport’s biggest stage.

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The quarterback at the centre of Denver’s plans, however, remained John Elway. Beake had helped bring him to the Broncos in a 1983 trade with the Baltimore Colts, before becoming general manager. He later described his role as that of a “support person” working alongside then-GM Hein Poulus, but he was involved in a deal that would define the franchise for years.

“You hate to steal somebody blind, but that’s really what it was,” Beake said of the Elway trade, which was completed in a Marriott hotel coffee shop. He later called it the “greatest moment in sports history.”

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Longtime Broncos public relations director Jim Saccomano also recalled a conversation that revealed how early Beake saw the potential in Denver’s new quarterback. While giving Saccomano a lift during Elway’s rookie season in 1983, Beake made a prediction that would take more than a decade to come true.

“Let me tell you something, Jim,” Beake said. “If we do any kind of job building around this kid, we are all going to be wearing rings like rock stars.”

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Building around Elway meant more than finding the right quarterback. Denver’s roster and coaching staff changed repeatedly during Beake’s tenure, with Dan Reeves eventually giving way to Wade Phillips and then Mike Shanahan. Running back Sammy Winder was later succeeded by Terrell Davis, while the receiving corps evolved from players such as Mark Jackson and Vance Johnson to Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe and wide receiver Rod Smith. Sharpe was a seventh-round pick in 1990, while Smith joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 1994.

Through those changes, Beake and Elway remained central figures in Denver’s front office and on the field. The Broncos finally returned to the Super Bowl after an eight-year absence following their loss to San Francisco in January 1990. In the 1997 season, they went 12–4 and defeated the Green Bay Packers 31–24 in Super Bowl XXXII to claim the first championship in franchise history. Denver followed that with a 14–2 campaign in 1998, winning all three playoff games by double digits before beating the Atlanta Falcons 34–19 in Super Bowl XXXIII.

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The consecutive titles also gave Beake a distinction that stretched beyond Denver. Before joining the Broncos, he had worked as an offensive assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1968 to 1974 under Hall of Fame coach Hank Stram. Kansas City won Super Bowl IV following the 1969 season, meaning Beake had been part of a championship team as a coach before helping Denver win two titles as a front-office executive. According to the NFL, he became the first upper-level administrator to win Super Bowl titles as both a coach and an administrator.

His relationship with Broncos owner Pat Bowlen was another important part of that run. Bowlen purchased the team in 1984, shortly before Beake took over as GM, and the two worked together through the years that brought Denver its first championships. Beake later spoke warmly about the owner, crediting him with making the relationship a rewarding one.

“For me to have an opportunity to be most of my career with Pat Bowlen, I felt, was an honor. What a wonderful person to work for, because he had so many qualities,” Beake said in November 2018.

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The two Super Bowl victories came in Beake’s final seasons as general manager. He moved into the role of Broncos vice president of administration in 2000, but his work in football continued. At Bowlen’s request, he had already become involved in efforts to develop NFL Europe, helping the league coordinate how teams would allocate players to the competition.

“He helped people out, and then when we were [starting] NFL Europe back in ’95, that’s when he asked me to be on the committee and work with them on getting all the NFL teams involved in allocating players and came up with a formula,” Beake said.

He later joined the NFL’s league office as vice president of player development and managing director of NFL Europe’s football operations. In 2002, he was promoted to vice president of football development and operations, a role he held until the end of 2003. His work had moved beyond assembling a roster for one franchise to helping oversee football operations and player development across the league.

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Even after stepping away from the NFL, Beake remained connected to Denver. He served for years on the Broncos’ Ring of Fame committee, helping select players and contributors for the franchise’s highest honour. It was a fitting continuation of a career spent shaping the organization, first through personnel decisions and later through the preservation of its history.

Beake also endured a personal loss late in life when his daughter, Jerilyn Beake Grizzaffi, died in 2017 at the age of 54. She is not listed among his survivors in the Broncos’ announcement.

Beake is survived by his wife, Marcia; his sons, Chip and Chris; and his grandchildren, Colin, Giselle, Jack, Emilie, Madeline, Vivienne and Pau.