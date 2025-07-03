Broncos News: Nik Bonitto Gets Blunt Contract Advice As Sean Payton Faces 3 Contract Decisions

The contract hammer has struck again, and this time at the home of the Denver Broncos, rung by the 25-year-old linebacker Nik Bonitto. Spotrac pegs him at $23.5 million per year. His contract expires after the 2025 season, forcing the Broncos into a critical decision: pay now or risk a bidding war later. The front office must weigh cap constraints against the cost of losing a defensive cornerstone. Time is ticking. Every snap Bonitto takes only drives his price higher. Will Denver lock him down early, or gamble and let the market decide his fate?

Retired Cowboys veteran and NFL analyst Brian Baldinger recently parted the contract fog surrounding Nik Bonitto. In a DNVR Sports YouTube video, Baldinger offered sharp insight and key advice. “It’s all business. He’s put two real good years back to back. I would say the breakout year came in 23, but certainly last year,” he said. Bonitto wrapped up last season with 8 sacks, 30 tackles, and 20 quarterback hits. He was generating serious pressure on quarterbacks. He started strong with 5.5 sacks in five games. This was before injuries slowed him down late in the season.

But in this league, stats alone do not always secure the bag. Baldinger pointed out the blunt truth. “They’re going to make you fight for it. You know, most teams are like that.” The message is clear. Bonitto needs to keep grinding. Even if teams play it rough, Baldinger was quick to say that Bonitto should not back down from advocating for himself. He added, “And so I always feel like players should always bet on themselves.”

Bonitto is entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal with Denver. The contract, signed after his 2022 second-round draft pick, totals $5.8 million. That averages out to $1.45 million per year. His third season turned heads. Bonitto stepped up big when Baron Browning went down. He ended up with a monster 13.5 sacks. That run earned him Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition.

These numbers are exactly why his contract has become a hot topic in Denver. His breakout campaign puts pressure on the front office. Does Sean Payton want to lock in Bonitto early or wait and watch? That’s the current debate. Baldinger’s take leans toward Bonitto pushing for his worth now, rather than waiting too long. Especially if big names like Nick Bosa are in the pay tier conversation. Right now, the Broncos are weighing options. It is a high-stakes call as Payton has other contracts to fine-tune.

Sean Payton has to choose between dollars and deals

The Denver Broncos’ rookie class is set to report to training camp on July 16. Veterans will follow on July 22. Once camp starts, the countdown to the 2025 season begins. But before the team hits the field, the front office has its hands full. Contracts remain the biggest off-field challenge. Nik Bonitto is not the only name in the line. Zach Allen and Courtland Sutton are also waiting for their deals to be rewritten.

Reports suggest Allen wants a contract worth around $25 million per year. That might sound steep, but it fits the market for elite interior defenders. Spotrac lists Allen’s projected market value at $22 million per year. A compromise could land somewhere in between. Denver would do well to close the deal quickly. Allen needs to stay focused on the grind, not his paycheck. He logged 964 snaps last season and posted career-high numbers in tackles, sacks, and tackles for loss.

Courtland Sutton has also made his case clear. The veteran receiver crossed 1,000 yards in 2024, catching passes from a rookie quarterback. That came after a strong 2023 season where he scored 10 touchdowns. Spotrac places his value at $26.5 million per year. But Denver may not need to meet that exact figure. Sutton has been consistent and productive. Getting his contract done early would help Bo Nix settle in further with his top target locked and loaded.

The Broncos’ front office must now juggle priorities. There is limited room for error. Denver has around $12.6 million left in salary cap space following the 2025 draft. This includes rookie contracts and considers only the top 51 salaries. The team is also still feeling the cap sting from Russell Wilson’s contract. That dead money sits heavy in the books.

Every dollar counts now. Denver must balance player satisfaction with long-term cap flexibility. Training camp is around the corner after the depth chart was reshuffled. If the Broncos want to start strong, they need to enter camp with key players secured and focused on football. Time is short, and contract talks need to move fast.