Broncos News: RJ Harvey’s Debut Faces Jeopardy as Sean Payton’s RB Plans Spark Speculation

Sean Payton didn’t exactly make things clear when asked about his running back depth chart. When the Denver Broncos inked J.K. Dobbins to a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million, fans at Mile High got understandably split. The excitement around rookie RJ Harvey’s arrival had been building since draft day. But with Dobbins stepping into the mix, questions came flying. Still, Payton urged patience, saying, “Don’t start counting [reps] just in… I’ve heard you guys counting, and it’s like, don’t count, because half you will be wrong. Let’s just see what they do.” That’s enticing. But what’s going on in Harvey’s head?

Now, despite the potential logjam in the backfield, Harvey isn’t rattled. In fact, the rookie from UCF seems more eager to learn than to complain. “He’s been in the league for about, what, five, six years now. I’m excited to get to learn from him and all the other guys as well,” Harvey shared about Dobbins’ arrival. “I feel like we’ve got a great room.” While that speaks to his maturity, there’s a real chance that this “great room” may delay his debut as RB1.

On the Locked On Broncos podcast, Mile High Sports’ Cody Roark explained the reason. “I think really it’s going to boil down to these two guys as the starter here… you’re going to see an Apple opportunity here for R.J. Harvey to maybe earn this job, but the Broncos brought in J. K. Dobbins because when healthy, he is a proven starter.” According to Roark, the Broncos value Dobbins’s ability to produce in tight windows.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Feb 12, 2023 Glendale, Arizona, US Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona US, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20230212_jcd_su5_0218

AD

Moreover, that inside-the-five-yard-line scenario could define the split. As Roark added, “Short yardage situations, goal line, Javante struggled. J.K. Dobbins, this is where he excels and where he’ll be the biggest boost here to the Broncos offense… I think goal line situations, short yardage, we will see him here, potentially R.J. Harvey too.” So even if Harvey isn’t RB1, he might still get meaningful snaps—just not the red zone ones.

Finally, the numbers don’t lie—Harvey led the Big 12 with 6.8 yards per carry and 22 rushing touchdowns in 2024. That’s hard to ignore. But Dobbins isn’t slouching either—905 rushing yards and 9 scores last season with the Chargers. So who’s the starter in the Mile High backfield? Right now, it’s anybody’s guess—and maybe that’s exactly how Payton wants it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sean Payton & the Broncos stir up RB competition

To begin with, the Mile High backfield is getting a spicy overhaul. With Javonte Williams now rocking the star in Dallas, Sean Payton is cooking up something new for Bronco Country. And like always, he’s doing it his way. “The good runners, they add a little spaghetti sauce to the recipe,” Payton joked when asked about what he’s expecting from his backs. “When a play is blocked, you want to see that yardage and then some.” That’s the vibe in Denver—creativity with a competitive edge.

Moreover, Payton isn’t repeating last year’s run-game hesitations. After the Broncos traded up to grab RJ Harvey in the second round, it became clear they were aiming for explosiveness. Harvey’s breakaway ability and sharp field vision already have fans buzzing. But nothing’s promised—he’s going to have to earn every carry.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, the Broncos’ RB room is as wide open as it gets. Alongside Harvey and J.K. Dobbins, names like Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, and Blake Watson are ready to make their move. Nobody’s claimed the top job yet—and that’s just how Payton likes it. Training camp at Mile High is shaping up to be a full-on RB showdown.

Ultimately, the challenge is simple—find a runner who can break plays and “cook” when things break down. As Payton puts it, he wants someone who adds “extra seasoning.” And with the season creeping up, this battle might just be one of the NFL’s tastiest stories to watch.