Broncos News: Sean Payton Brings New TE to Denver Despite Already Having 4 on Roster Including Evan Engram

“We’re trying to put together the best team we can. And there are a lot of ways to help a young quarterback,” the Broncos HC Sean Payton told ESPN a few days ago. Their strategy was obvious. In Bo Nix, they found a leader. Now, it’s time for the remaining pieces that complete the chessboard. While the head coach was initially focused on the defense, he’s now turning his attention to the offense.

Gunnar Oakes, the 6-foot-5, 256-lb tight end from the Michigan Panthers, is attracting attention across the league. He posted just three catches for 35 yards in his debut UFL season. But in 2025, that changed dramatically. He logged 14 receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns, developing into one of the league’s more complete tight ends, earning him All-UFL honors. But stats don’t tell the full story—the bigger narrative lies in how he moved: quick flips, sudden cuts into the seam, strength sealing in the run game. Those flashes—those are Payton’s currency.

Stat stakes: That kind of production ranks top-5 among UFL tight ends transitioning to the NFL. And in Payton’s scheme, TE room isn’t just about catching; it’s about creating matchup hell.

Sean Payton has made no secret about his fondness for tight ends who can do more than just one thing. Whether it was Jimmy Graham in New Orleans or Adam Trautman in recent times, Payton’s best offenses have relied on TE depth to disguise personnel and manipulate matchups. For the UFL player, it will be a dream come true.

“I’m hoping (an NFL team) gives me a shot after the season,” Oakes said during an interview with The Eastern Echo a few days back. “But as long as I’m here, I’m gonna do everything I got and try to win as many games as we can.” Having developed his skills against one of the best DEs in the league, Maxx Crosby, he knows what the level of competition will be.

However, Sean Payton made a surprise move. They already have a pretty full tight end department. So, going all-in for someone from UFL was unexpected. But it will make others work even harder.

Sean Payton has dynamic TE depth

The Broncos’ tight end group isn’t just experienced, it’s led by one of the most dynamic pass-catching tight ends in the league, Evan Engram. Denver signed him this offseason to give their offense a weapon from the tight end spot, and when healthy, few tight ends could frustrate rivals like he does.

In just nine games last season (affected by injury), Engram still managed 47 receptions for 365 yards and a touchdown. But it was his 2023 season that truly reminded everyone what he can be, 114 catches, 963 yards, and 4 touchdowns, production that most WR2s would envy. He’s the primary weapon Payton trusts in crunch time.

This isn’t just about Oakes entering the room; it’s about how he complements it. Let’s break down the other tight ends:

Adam Trautman – The blocking anchor, steady and reliable—a linchpin for Payton’s RPO schemes.

– The blocking anchor, steady and reliable—a linchpin for Payton’s RPO schemes. Nate Adkins – A hybrid fullback-TE; his 115 yards and 3 TDs show he’s more than just a lead blocker.

– A hybrid fullback-TE; his 115 yards and 3 TDs show he’s more than just a lead blocker. Lucas Krull – Raw and athletic; his 19 grabs last season came when defenses least expected it.

– Raw and athletic; his 19 grabs last season came when defenses least expected it. Caden Prieskorn – The rookie with upside—athletic, eager, ready to surprise.

Now, add Gunnar Oakes into that mix. His arrival isn’t noise; it’s a signal—one more wrinkle Payton can masterfully script with his experience.

Overall, it’s a tight end room with a true playmaker at the top with solid pieces to . Payton’s offenses have always leaned on multi-TE sets, and now he’s got the personnel to make that matter. Is he putting together the right roster to help Bo Nix elevate his game further after a bright start to life in the NFL?