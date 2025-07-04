Broncos News: Sean Payton’s Offensive Decisions Scrutinized After Bo Nix Praised by Veteran

Even back at Oregon, Bo Nix wasn’t just for the QB1 hype. He was there to lead his boys. Whether it was surprising teammates with Chick-fil-A during fall camp or handing out doughnuts alongside his wife across campus, Nix made it clear his influence extended far beyond the huddle. In 2022, when Eugene didn’t even have a Chick-fil-A, he personally brought a food truck to Autzen Stadium before a big game, feeding the entire team. That wasn’t a publicity stunt; it was just Bo being Bo. So when former center Alex Forsyth openly campaigned for Sean Payton to draft him, it was about bringing in a guy who shows up with lunch and leadership. Broncos Country took notice.

Now fast forward to this summer in the Mile High, and even Denver’s battle-tested right tackle, Mike McGlinchey, is tipping his cap. While he admits it’s too early to judge Nix purely on football, McGlinchey pointed out, “Bo captured this locker room by the way that he works, by the person that he is and the way that he progressed.”

However, here’s where the spotlight shifts—not off Nix, but squarely onto Sean Payton. Despite the good vibes around the rookie, NFL writer John Breech wasn’t so kind when assessing Payton’s offense. “My biggest question is on offense and is what are these new offensive skill players going to look like?” Breech said on CBS Sports YouTube, especially after pointing out that last season, Nix had no support from the ground game or tight end group.

In fact, it was almost alarming—no Denver running back even reached 550 rushing yards, and no tight end caught more than 20 passes. Nix basically carried the load, finishing as the team’s third-leading rusher while still tossing 29 touchdowns. So Payton made some moves. He brought in J.K. Dobbins, drafted R.J. Harvey, and landed Evan Engram—a tight end who’s already drawing Jimmy Graham comparisons.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

On top of that, Sean’s habit of mid-game testing is another element that would require a strong offense for Nix. Remember that October clash against the Raiders? After a missed deep shot to Troy Franklin, Payton lit into Nix on the sideline, and Nix barked right back. But instead of folding, he delivered two touchdown drives. “We’re in the business of passion,” Payton said, praising the rookie’s fiery response. Unlike Russell Wilson’s passive shrug before in Detroit, Nix gave it back with smoke… and that’s exactly the edge Payton wants under center.

Wrapping things up, Breech added, “I could see Evan Engram putting up some huge numbers this year… the Broncos offense is gonna be a lot different, but a lot more successful.” If that vision plays out, Payton’s decisions might turn from questionable to clutch, and Bo Nix could be at the center of a serious Denver turnaround.

Sean Payton & the Broncos are cooking up a new tight end plan

For a head coach like Sean Payton, dialing up offensive magic is nothing new. He made a name for himself in New Orleans by turning tight ends into stars—just ask Jimmy Graham. Now in the Mile High, Payton’s next mission is simple: give Bo Nix a weapon at tight end. Denver hasn’t found a true replacement since Shannon Sharpe retired. And with Sharpe still holding the franchise record at 8,340 receiving yards, expectations are sky high in Broncos Country.

Still, the Broncos have whiffed on tight ends for years. But Payton sees promise in a surprising name. With just 57 college snaps to his name, Caleb Lohner wouldn’t exactly top a typical draft board. But Payton is betting on raw talent and athletic upside. “If it turns out like the last one did (Jimmy Graham), then we’d be real excited,” he said, via DenverBroncos.com. Coming from a basketball background, Lohner brings that same crossover potential Graham once had—and Payton knows how to mold it.

That said, Payton’s not putting all the pressure on Lohner. To cover ground this year, the Broncos signed former Jaguars tight end Evan Engram to a two-year, $23 million deal. Engram’s expected to handle starting duties right out the gate.

Even so, Payton hasn’t given up on his rookie. Lohner is expected to grow behind Engram as a strong backup option. That way, the Broncos aren’t all-in on one player—they’ve got layers. And that’s exactly how Sean Payton likes to scheme it.