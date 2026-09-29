NFL Calls In Quinn Meinerz for Random PES Test After Broncos Star Dominates Aaron Donald

The Sunday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams was nothing short of a thriller. After a stagnant start in the first half, the Broncos and QB Bo Nix turned the game around with just 7:44 left in the third quarter on a touchdown pass to Pat Bryant. In the final minutes of the game, safety Talanoa Hufanga intercepted Matthew Stafford to seal a 4-point win, taking his team 2-1. However, the real star of the show was guard Quinn Meinerz, who dominated Aaron Donald throughout the game, which seemingly put him on the radar.

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Little did Quinn know that the NFL would hit him up with a random drug test due to his performance. On Monday morning, Meinerz took to Instagram and shared a screenshot on his Story confirming that the league had reached out to him for a random drug test.

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“Quinn this is Christian on behalf of the NFL and Drug Free Sport. You have been selected to complete a Performance Enhancing Substance (PES) test today. You must complete your test prior to the start of afternoon team activities. Please bring your government issued ID or team ID.”

Meinerz managed eight one-on-one reps against Aaron Donald, completely neutralizing the three-time DPOY. In one viral play, he even picked Donald up and took him down on the turf, while letting the offense move forward.

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Of course, this isn’t the first time Meinerz has shown such dominance. Ever since the Broncos acquired him in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Division III University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Meinerz has been working on his skills as an impassable stone wall. Along with left tackle Garrett Bolles Jr., Meinerz recorded the fewest sacks allowed throughout the league in the 2025 season.

But it’s also worth noting that Meinerz didn’t really have his best performance on Sunday Night. According to Pro Football Focus, Meinerz got a 21.6 pass-blocking grade. That’s one of the worst in the early season.

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Yet, Bo Nix and Co. secured a 30-26 victory over the Rams. Of course, the Broncos suffered an unfortunate loss in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. But in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, they secured a 20-13 win.

While Meinerz managed Donald’s interference with the ball, he also has full faith in his teammates.

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Quinn Meinerz has complete faith in the Broncos’ frontline

“We have a really good front. You have to bring your ‘A’ game every single day. I think they all have individual skills that you have to kind of prep for on a daily basis,” the Broncos’ offensive guard had praised the team’s frontline earlier on.

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Meinerz also praised D.J. Jones for his consistency as a solid nose tackle, while praising Malcolm Roach and Zach Allen for their speed.

“It’s good because then the young guys [on defense] get to see that the same way the young guys in our room get to see how we practice as an offensive line. It’s just constant iron sharpening iron every single day, and you have to be ready for it because if you don’t, you’re going to get your butt whooped.”

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With Quinn Meinerz anchoring a ruthless offensive line, the Broncos are proving they have the raw power to bully any defensive front in the league. For now, they need to focus on the Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers, while Meinerz gets tested for PES suspicion.