Nik Bonitto Makes a Wish to Broncos & Von Miller Seemingly Grants It

Essentials Inside The Story Talks of a reunion with franchise icon Von Miller are heating up in Denver

Miller believes he has at least one more year of football left in him

Miller has been open about his desire to become a General Manager

After making a push to the AFC Championship, Denver Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto made a public wish about bringing back franchise legend Von Miller. The Broncos boasted one of the best defenses in the league, which helped them win the AFC West and make a run to the conference championship. Now with the Lombardi Trophy in sight, adding another defensive monster could end up being the final push they need. And Miller appeared to grant the young defender his wish.

“It might make too much sense,” Von Miller added on his IG story while sharing Bonitto’s interview, where he expressed his wish to bring back the star defensive end after sharing a picture of him in a Broncos jersey.

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In the video shared, Nik Bonitto was at a charity event in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Denver. When the Broncos star was asked about his thoughts on an opportunity to play with franchise legend Von Miller, Bonitto was quick to share a positive reaction while also admitting how much the fanbase would enjoy it.

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“It would be pretty crazy, for sure,” Bonitto said. “I mean, obviously, everybody would love that. Not only the fans, but the players. He’s a guy that’s loved here in Denver so much.”

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Bonitto is pretty accurate in this assumption, as Von Miller established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league. Miller was selected by the Denver Broncos second overall in the 2011 NFL draft and lived up to every expectation placed on him. In his ten-year stint at the Mile-High, the star edge rusher became the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks (110.5) and was the MVP of Super Bowl 50.

Imago 07 FEB 2016: Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) chases Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA FEB 07 Super Bowl 50 – Broncos v Panthers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon02071607650

He also earned eight Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro selections before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, where he won another Super Bowl in 2022. Since then, Miller has been a journeyman, as he spent three years with the Buffalo Bills before moving to the Washington Commanders last season. At the nation’s capital, the 37-year-old played all 17 games and racked up 26 total tackles with nine sacks.

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Now, if Miller returns to Denver, he won’t be the star defensive force he once was. Rather, the Broncos could use the 37-year-old in clear pass-rushing downs where his focus will be on getting sacks. Moreover, Miller would add significant defensive depth to Denver, which will be important as they hope to push for a Super Bowl.

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Keeping his social media post aside, Miller has been open to returning to Denver, which may not be limited to the playing field. The franchise legend has been open about his love for Denver long after his time there ended. And it seems his next chapter could bring him back to the Mile-High City in one way or another.

Von Miller open to Broncos reunion on or off the field

Weeks before Nik Bonitto’s wish of bringing back Von Miller went viral, the star linebacker had already expressed his desire to come back to the Mile-High City. Miller, during an interview with The Denver Post, expressed that he still can play at the highest level for at least one more year.

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However, if Miller returns to Denver, he expressed that he wouldn’t mind taking up a front office role.

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“If I don’t go back to Denver and play as a football player,” Miller said. “I would like to go back to Denver and be in the front office, or whatever, in some capacity.”

This isn’t the first time that Miller has expressed his interest in a front office opportunity. In 2023, the 37-year-old told Bills general manager Brandon Beane of his future ambitions of working as a general manager. Since then, Miller has been part of the combine, where he has been building relationships with different front offices in the league.

Whether it comes in the form of a new contract or a front office role, a Von Miller homecoming feels closer than ever. The Denver Broncos are on the verge of something special, and bringing back their franchise legend could be the missing piece they need to finish the job.