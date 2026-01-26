Nik Bonitto Throws Shade at Patriots as Broncos CB Criticizes Defense

After a 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship, the Mile High City went quiet. It was the first time the Denver Broncos ever dropped a home playoff game to the Pats, and Broncos Country felt it instantly. More importantly, the locker room felt it too. Right after the final whistle, Nik Bonitto did not hide his frustration, and the tone said everything about how this one will linger.

“Sickening, bro. I mean, to think of all we fought through this year, all the games we had to win. Knowing we’re definitely the better team, but it just didn’t work out that way today,” he said.

So, as Nik Bonitto claimed Denver had the edge, let’s explore which team was better coming into the AFC Championship game.

Looking first at the ground game, the Patriots leaned on Rhamondre Stevenson, who has been playing the best football of his career. Still, New England’s run attack stayed uneven through the playoffs, posting minus 0.270 expected points per run with a 34% success rate. Meanwhile, Denver’s front did struggle last week, allowing 183 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per carry. Still, the edge leaned slightly toward the Broncos.

On the flip side, New England’s run defense told a different story. Since Milton Williams returned from injured reserve, the Patriots have controlled the trenches again. Alongside Christian Barmore, he clogged lanes and freed linebackers to clean up plays. Neither the Chargers nor the Texans found rhythm on the ground. So, with Jarrett Stidham under center, the Patriots’ defense held the advantage coming into the game.

And special teams were almost even. Denver kicked better and punted farther, while the Patriots’ return unit was sharper. Coverage swung both ways, too. So it was kind of an even match-up. However, Nik Bonitto isn’t the only one who shared his frustration after the game.

Riley Moss believes defense let Broncos down

While the loss still sat heavy, CB Riley Moss kept it honest when asked what hurt the most.

He pointed straight at the defense, saying, “I think the biggest thing is for us as a defense, because I can only speak for the defense, being able to stop the run and a couple of passes. I thought we played pretty decent defensively, but we got to be able to take the ball away. So we own that as a defense.”

Then his teammate Alex Singleton also doubled down on it in the postgame.

“On defense, I mean, nothing. They were going to try to run the ball. We knew we had to stop the run, and that’s it. Is the pain of this loss,” he said. “It sucks though; we need to do more defense, we need to take the ball away, we didn’t do that.”

The Broncos’ defense did a lot right statistically, but the margins where they fell short were decisive. Allowing just 206 total yards and 3.2 yards per play is usually enough to win, yet Denver failed to capitalize on situational dominance. The most glaring issue was red-zone resilience. New England entered the red zone only twice, but one of those trips ended in Drake Maye’s 12-yard touchdown run, set up by the defense failing to prevent a short field after Stidham’s fumble.

Containment of Maye was another missed opportunity. Though he threw for just 86 yards on 10-of-21 passing, the Broncos allowed him to rush 10 times for 65 yards, including the game’s only touchdown and a back-breaking bootleg late. Denver struggled to maintain edge discipline, particularly against designed quarterback runs and movement plays. The decisive third-and-6 bootleg late, where Maye outran Jonah Elliss, should never convert in that situation.

Denver also failed to generate timely negative plays. The Patriots went just 6-of-18 on third down, but too many of those stops came without flipping field position. There were no sacks mentioned, no forced punts backed up deep, and no takeaways despite Maye’s struggles. In a low-scoring, weather-impacted game, a single defensive turnover could have changed everything.

And the defense also didn’t fully exploit New England’s inefficiency. The Patriots missed two field goals and averaged just 3.2 yards per play, yet Denver couldn’t produce a short field of its own. While the unit held firm in the snow-filled second half, giving up only 32 yards on 18 plays, the lack of a game-altering moment ultimately defined their loss.