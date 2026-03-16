Pat Surtain II Fires Back at Jaylen Waddle After Dolphins WR Claims He’d Beat Up Broncos WR in Boxing Fight

Essentials Inside The Story Former Alabama Crimson Tide teammates sparked a playful rivalry again

The friendly trash talk quickly caught fans' attention online

Le'Veon Bell and Rob Gronkowski tossed out their own fight challenges

Pat Surtain II and Jaylen Waddle share the kind of bond that only college teammates truly understand. The two spent three memorable seasons together at the University of Alabama from 2018 to 2020, growing as players and chasing big dreams before their paths eventually split in the NFL. They now suit up for different AFC teams, with Surtain starring for the Denver Broncos and Waddle lighting it up for the Miami Dolphins, but the competitive edge between them clearly hasn’t faded. The recent incident is one of the examples.

During a boxing event featuring rapper Blueface and streamer Chibu Dunga, Waddle suddenly tossed out a challenge aimed at his former Alabama teammate. In return, Pat Surtain II quickly responded, keeping their rivalry alive.

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“Got a little too much dip on your chip 😤👀,” he wrote on X.

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The response came after Jaylen Waddle recently took a shot at him during the celebrity boxing event Brand Risk 13, organized by social media personality and streamer Adin Ross. During the event, Waddle was asked to name a possible opponent if he ever stepped into the ring. The Dolphins’ WR1 quickly pointed toward the Broncos’ star without much hesitation.

“Pat Surtain, I beat the f–k out of him,” Waddle said during an interview with Brand Risk Promotions. “I’ll beat the dog s–t out of him. There are a lot more people, but that’s just off the top of my mind. I’ll beat the dog s–t out of bro.”

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Although the comment seemed serious, it might have just been a joke between close friends. Waddle and Surtain both received All-American honors as freshmen at Alabama. Later, they helped the Crimson Tide win the national championship in 2021. Because of that connection, the back-and-forth between them isn’t new. Playful banter has always been part of their relationship. Before their game in 2023, Surtain even mentioned it.

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“It’s going to be some trash talking,” Surtain said when asked about facing Waddle. “That’s just the type of friendship we have. Even off the field, we talk trash all the time.”

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Still, if this friendly competition ever turned into a boxing match, it would certainly get a lot of attention. Waddle, who is 5-foot-10 and weighs 185 pounds, and Surtain, who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 202 pounds, would make for an intriguing fight.

Interestingly, the Adin Ross event allowed another ex-NFL player to discuss his own possible boxing match.

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Ex-Chiefs star Le’Veon Bell called out Logan Paul

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell also showed up at Adin Ross’ event and openly questioned influencer-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul’s willingness to step into the ring with him.

“Man, Logan ducked on me. Everybody saw Logan ducking me. You [Adin Ross] gotta get Logan here. … Is that what happened, or he’s trying to trick and fool everybody?” Bell said while addressing the crowd. “I’m ready to fight, but he wanted to duck. He don’t want no smoke. That’s what it is.”

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Bell has been eager for this fight and has trained hard for it. Recently, there were reports that he and Paul had agreed to fight. Since leaving the NFL, Bell has been making a name for himself in combat sports, moving into boxing and MMA while looking for a big opponent. However, Paul has been busy with other projects, including WWE, which has made it tough for the fight to happen.

Meanwhile, Bell isn’t the only football player calling out Paul. Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski also joined in, responding to Paul’s bold statement about NFL players.

“Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match,” Paul said.

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To which Gronk replied, “I broke necks. I laid out defensive ends. I pummeled safeties. No one can tackle me. If Logan Paul wants a piece of me, I’m down to throw it down on the field … I’ll whoop his a-s.”

It’s now up to Paul to decide. Let’s see if any of these matchups will actually happen.