Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II Sends Expletive-Laced Message to Stefon Diggs Before Patriots Game

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Surtain II warns Stefon Diggs he’ll be locked in for AFC Championship

Broncos will host AFC title without Bo Nix, trust rests in Jarrett Stidham

Surtain’s 2024 DPOY form, key tackles, and past shutdowns add weight

The 2025 AFC Championship game is almost here, and one Broncos cornerback has a not-so-friendly message for his opponent. Ahead of the big game, the Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II fired a warning shot at the New England Patriots’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The hosts will be without their star quarterback, but they’re certainly not low on confidence by the looks of it.

“I strap this n****,” Surtain II said as per a video posted by Normie on X.

While it’s a big comment considering Diggs’ form this season, Surtain’s record against Diggs adds weight to the claim, proving why he is one of the leading shutdown cornerbacks in the league. The Broncos and the Patriots didn’t face off this season, but the two went head-to-head once on November 13, 2023, when the WR was part of the Buffalo Bills. Surtain held Diggs to just one reception for eleven yards. The Broncos won the game by 24-22.

Surtain was the defensive player of the year in 2024, and he carried the momentum this season by only adding to his pass deflections and solo tackle numbers from last year. His performances helped the Broncos win the AFC West crown with a 14-3 record. Playing a total of 14 games, he recorded a combined 47 tackles in the regular season, including 37 solo tackles. Additionally, he deflected 12 passes. His sole interception of the season against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 changed the complexion of the game in the Broncos’ favor.

The 25-year-old has been an integral part of the Broncos’ defense since 2021. His proficiency in disrupting the passing game makes him a huge asset against someone like Stefon Diggs, who has been instrumental to the Patriots’ success this season.

From locking down stars like Stefon Diggs to rallying his own squad, Patrick Surtain II has shown why he’s the heartbeat of Denver’s defense. With Bo Nix sidelined, his trust in Jarrett Stidham sets the tone for the AFC Championship.

Pat Surtain II is confident in Broncos’ QB2 ahead of the Championship game

The Broncos punched their ticket to host the AFC Championship after a hard-fought Divisional Round win, but the celebration came with a harsh reality. Star quarterback Bo Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury, leaving the Broncos to turn to Jarrett Stidham for the biggest game of the year. Defensive leader Patrick Surtain II opened up on his reaction after such a huge victory.

“I heard the news about Bo (Nix), and my heart just dropped,” PS2 recently shared in a video. “We were in a perfect situation, perfect spot. Then that news happened. It’s unfortunate for sure. But I got all the trust, we got all the trust in Stidhy (Stidham) to make things work.”

Despite the setback, Surtain made it clear the team isn’t panicking. His confidence in Jarrett Stidham was evident, emphasizing that the QB2 has the trust of both the players and coaches.

Surtain’s calm yet emotional response speaks to a player who has seen many a season in the NFL. He balanced the disappointment of losing Nix with a clear message of unity and readiness, setting the tone as Denver prepares for the AFC Championship against the Patriots.

Patrick Surtain II has shown why he’s one of the league’s premier shutdown corners. Even without Bo Nix, he’s backing Stidham and keeping the locker room confident. As Denver readies for the AFC Championship, Surtain’s leadership could be the X-factor.