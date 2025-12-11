brand-logo
Broncos QB Bo Nix’s Mom Makes Opinion Clear on Denver’s Underdog Tag Against Packers

ByShubhi Rathore

Dec 11, 2025 | 10:51 AM EST

Essentials Inside The Story

  • Denver enters the Packers matchup riding 10 straight wins and a flawless home record.
  • Bo Nix’s response to that, and the voice guiding it, surfaces as the team's underdog label lands.
  • The matchup gains weight as Green Bay’s momentum meets Nix’s rising late-game reputation.

Bo Nix, quarterback of the Denver Broncos, is lighting up the NFL with his remarkable sophomore season. With the Broncos sitting comfortably atop the AFC West at 11-2, Nix has become a key figure in their surge. But as Denver gets ready to face the Packers, whispers tag the Broncos as underdogs, a label Nix simply shrugs off.

“I don’t really care. My mom [Krista Nix] thinks we’ll win, so that’s all that matters,” Nix said, smiling with the ultimate seal of approval from his mom.

Denver’s dominance this year is no accident. They hold the league’s longest winning streak at 10 games, with an unblemished 6-0 record at Mile High. On top of that, the Broncos own a 7-1 record at Mile High against the Packers. This paints a clear picture: Denver looks like the team to beat, especially on their home turf. Yet, many still tip the scales in favor of the Packers.

Green Bay stands at 9-3-1, leading the NFC North, and its recent form has been impressive. Quarterback Jordan Love is red hot, tossing seven touchdowns in the last two games with just one interception and a fumble. 

Their defense, while not as sack-heavy as Denver’s, has made crucial plays late in the season, like Keisean Nixon’s game-winning interception against Chicago. The Packers’ experience and momentum, coupled with their playoff aspirations, make them a formidable opponent despite the Broncos’ superior record.

Last year, Nix and Broncos head coach Sean Payton brought Denver back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Ultimately, they lost to the Buffalo Bills, 31-7. But this year feels different.

Bo Nix counts on fans’ energy to win against the Packers

Nix’s stats tell the story of a rising star. Sitting third in the league for passes completed (297) behind Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, he’s showing growth every week. As the Packers game approaches, Nix and Payton are leaning heavily on the power of their home crowd.

“We’re counting on our crowd this week,” coach Payton said. “Not just at the line of scrimmage but while they’re in the huddle. I go back to a few weeks ago, and that communication exists from the opponent when they’re in the huddle. You’d be surprised when some teams’ stadiums have it figured out. The quarterback [talking] to the group in the huddle, if that all gets blurry, you have problems.”

Nix has delivered six game-winning drives this season. That’s the most in the NFL and a number that ties John Elway’s franchise record. His clutch performance keeps elevating the Broncos. 

Against the Commanders in Week 13, he escaped intense pressure and launched a perfect touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton. NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth called it “one of the tremendous plays we’ve seen all season long.”

That being said, the electric atmosphere at Mile High could make it feel like an impenetrable fortress. Nix feels it too. He expects the energy to match or surpass what they had against the Kansas City Chiefs, turning the environment into a playoff-like intensity.

