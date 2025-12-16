Ryan Clark Blames Bo Nix for Injuring Micah Parsons After Season Ending Update

The Denver Broncos didn’t just win their 12th game of the season against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15; their quarterback, Bo Nix, stamped his authority as one of the dominant players at the quarterback position. Former NFL safety Ryan Clark made a mind-blowing claim about the play when defensive end Micah Parsons got injured because of Nix’s impact.

“Micah Parsons is hurt because of Bo Nix, and I’m not saying it’s one of those things that’s Bo Nix’s fault, but the violence in which Micah Parsons had to chase Bo Nix the entire second half was extremely evident,” Clark said on ESPN Live on December 15. “You could see that Micah Parsons was the one person in pursuit of Bo Nix the entire day, and on the injury and on the play he was hurt, Bo Nix attempted to get outside.”

Rivals can’t leave Bo Nix alone as he keeps making plays that define games. In 14 games, he has completed 320 of 504 passes (63.5% completion rate) for 3,254 passing yards with a 23-9 touchdown to interception ratio. Slowly, he is also gaining yards in the run game as well, with 62 carries for 254 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

His impact comes in the moments when the Broncos truly need him. In the Week 7 game against the New York Giants, Nix made four touchdown drives. He then set up a field goal on the final drive in the fourth quarter to win 33-32. Rookie running back Cam Skattebo was so impressed by Nix’s performance that he predicted them to be the Super Bowl winner.

The same thing happened in the Week 15 game. After the Broncos failed to score in the first quarter, Bo Nix mounted two touchdown drives in the second quarter. Micah Parsons sensed that the sophomore was turning dangerous. So, he also increased his efforts to stop him. That caused the injury.

Micah Parsons is out for the 2025 season

To make things clear, it was a no-contact injury as the Packers’ superstar tried to stop Nix from passing the ball. Less than one minute remained in the third quarter. But his leg had an outward landing, and his knees got locked. He immediately fell, with cameras showing him yelling, “I am out,” as the trainers rushed onto the field.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that an MRI has confirmed an ACL tear in his left knee, which has ruled him out of the remaining 2025 season. This is a serious blow to their hopes of winning a Super Bowl.

Even his teammates got emotional. While Jordan Love called it a “tough blow,” defensive tackle Rashan Gary was too emotional. He tried to hold his tears while revealing he was “hurt to see.” However, the injury has inspired the locker room to become united.

Gary claimed that they would “finish strong” for him. However, the Broncos walked out happy after winning the game 34-26. They also became the first AFC team in 2025 to secure a playoff spot. Bo Nix is slowly transforming into a strong franchise quarterback. Broncos fans expect him to win the ultimate prize, the Super Bowl.