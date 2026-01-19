Sean Payton Admits Being “Pissed Off” at Broncos DC Due to Jarrett Stidham

Essentials Inside The Story Broncos lose Bo Nix, turn to Jarrett Stidham for AFC Championship start

Denver defense dominated 2025, top three in total and scoring defense, second vs run

Stidham joins Joe Webb as only QBs starting playoff game without regular-season pass

The Denver Broncos won the battle but lost their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, in a costly victory over the Buffalo Bills . This means that in the all-important AFC Championship game next week, Sean Payton has to rely on backup QB Jarrett Stidham. But it seems like the QB is doing so well against the defense in practice that it has pissed the head coach off.

“One of Stiddy’s great strengths is his mental aptitude and progressions and understanding plays,” said Sean Payton, as per Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens. “Like there’d be practices where like I’m looking at Vance (Joseph) like getting pissed off because Stiddy is making our defense look bad. He’s very accurate, he’s got a lot to his ball.”

Under the defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, the Broncos fielded one of the league’s most formidable defenses this season, as they led in sacks. They finished top three in total defense, top three in scoring defense, and ranked second against the run. However, none of these achievements seemed to matter as the DC faced his head coach’s disappointment, thanks to Stidham’s performances.

Regular QB Bo Nix suffered a fractured bone in his right ankle with 6:04 remaining in overtime. Despite the flattering comment from the head coach, Stidham hasn’t had enough on-field action to back it up at the moment. Although he has played seven seasons so far after being picked in the 2019 NFL draft, he has featured in just 20 games, starting only 4. With Bo Nix’s season-ending injury, he is set to make his fifth start next Sunday in his first playoff game for Denver.

The last time he started a game was in January 2024, in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season. In four starts across seven NFL seasons, he has a 1-3 record. He featured in one game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. The 29-year-old didn’t attempt a pass in that game.

Even though he received limited opportunities in the regular season, Stidham’s most recent starting contribution was in the 2025 preseason when he featured in two games against the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers, where he matched the expectations set by the coach. He completed 30 of 38 passes, 376 passing yards, and 4 touchdowns. He also didn’t have any interceptions.

Stidham has been Denver’s emergency fallback for the Broncos since 2023. For the first time, the Broncos now have to rely on him, where he is expected to deliver. But this is not the first time this has happened.

Coach Payton pointed out a similar example from Super Bowl 25 when the New York Giants brought in the backup QB Jeff Hostetler in place of the injured Phil Simms, who injured his foot. Jeff spearheaded the Giants’ offense, leading to a close victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Though the pressure may be on Stidham, he has the backing of Sean Payton, and that’s a positive start.

Jarrett Stidham has a big void to fill, but he has Sean Payton’s backing

The 2025 season is the Broncos’ most successful playoff campaign since the Super Bowl 50 win in 2015. They had an eight-year playoff drought before reaching the Wild Card Round in 2024. After a decade of waiting, the Super Bowl dream is still on, but the road got steeper with the injury of Bo Nix.

Stidham has massive shoes to fill against the Patriots, who have been in sublime form this season. Nix’s mobility and quick decision-making are two qualities Stidham must replicate to stick to Payton’s game plan. But head coach Payton thinks that Stidham is more than up to the task.

“He’s ready,” Payton said recently. “I said this at the beginning of the season, I’ve got a two that’s capable of starting for a handful, a number of teams. I know he feels the same way. Watch out. He’s experienced. He’s played in games.”

Meanwhile, Stidham is set to achieve an incredible feat next Sunday. Jarrett Stidham is set to enter rare playoff territory, joining Joe Webb as the only quarterbacks to start a postseason game without throwing a single pass in the regular season. As the Broncos look to make the most of their home-field advantage, time will tell who emerges victorious at the Mile High.