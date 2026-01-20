Sean Payton & Broncos Finally Escape $32M Burden as Denver’s Highest-Paid Player Is Off the Payroll

Essentials Inside The Story After absorbing the $32 million hit, Denver is projected to enter the 2026 season with approximately $45.45 million in cap space

Originally signed to a massive $242.6 million extension, Wilson’s tenure ended after just two seasons and a disappointing 11-19 record

The updated cap space leaves Sean Payton and the team with a significant financial flexibility

When Russell Wilson joined Sean Payton’s team in 2022, many thought it was a clear sign of a potential long-term partnership, with the former QB describing his relationship with the Denver Broncos as “a marriage.” However, those expectations were soon dashed when the team posted an 11-19 record over two campaigns during his tenure as a starting quarterback. The inconsistency eventually led to a divorce between the two in 2024, following a massive salary cap situation that’s finally coming to an end.

Denver is now moving on from one of the team’s most expensive chapters in its history. After bearing the salary cap pain tied to Russell Wilson’s exit, they finally get a fresh start. The player’s final $32 million cap hit is finally coming off the books this year.

When the Broncos parted ways with Wilson two years ago, they faced the largest dead money hit in the league’s history. They divided the $85 million cap across two seasons, with $53 million falling into the 2024 cap and the remaining $32 million counting against the next year’s cap. In 2026, the team finally takes the New York Giants QB off the payroll. It will mark the end of the largest cap hit on the Broncos’ books so far.

And let us tell you that Denver has already paid Wilson whatever it owed him. Now, they will finally be able to clear his name from their cap books this year. A Super Bowl champion with Seattle, the team had massive expectations of him and even handed him a five-year, $242.6 million contract extension. The deal included roughly $161 million in guaranteed money.

“My goal is to be able to finish my career here,” Wilson had once said.

However, the team couldn’t make the postseason in Wilson’s stretch. And the QB’s inconsistency prompted Payton to bench him for the last two games of the 2023 season. In March, the team eventually announced his departure.

Wilson went on to have a one-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing a one-year deal with the Giants. Meanwhile, the Broncos are projected to enter the 2026 season with a cap space of $45.45 million. It will play a major role in developing their roster. Also, Denver’s fresh moment comes just days after quarterback Bo Nix received a major contract update.

Sean Payton’s quarterback gets a big update on his rookie deal

Quarterback Bo Nix’s four-year, $18.61 million rookie deal has benefited the Broncos in a major way. The contract has given the front office valuable salary cap breathing room to bring in talented players around him. With Denver now entering the NFL Conference Championship round, the coach had earlier expected his QB to outlast his counterparts.

Well, that’s out of the picture, as an ankle injury keeps Nix out of the tournament. But before these developments took place, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. shared a hot take on Denver’s cap situation going forward.

“Bo’s going to get a big contract, and it’s going to clamp us in the salary cap and all that stuff,” he said via the Denver Gazette reporter Chris Tomasson. “At the end of the day, we just got to keep going out here and playing ball and just keep progressing as a team.”

Currently, Nix’s contract carries a salary cap hit of just over $4.2 million for the 2025 season. It’s a steal deal since the amount comprises only 1.5 percent of the team’s total cap. These figures are expected to increase marginally in the coming years, reaching slightly over $5 million in 2026 and approximately $6 million in 2027.

Until then, the Broncos could make the most of the flexibility by making aggressive deals elsewhere. But the scenario will change when the Broncos move towards a long-term extension for Nix. The new contract can push his annual value to nearly $54 million. When that happens, Sean Payton’s team will lose the financial advantage.